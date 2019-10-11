Market Overview

Mile High Labs Opens New Production Facility
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 11, 2019 11:01am   Comments
Mile High Labs Opens New Production Facility

CBD isolate manufacturer Mile High Labs this week opened its new 400,000 square foot production facility in Colorado.

The new facility will enable the company to produce tablets, gummies, topicals, and capsules in addition to CBD isolate. It contains all the necessary equipment for research and development, filling, packing and compliance monitoring

“Thanks to Mile High Labs, we have a new incubator for research and collaboration within the cannabinoid extraction industry,” said Gov. Jared Polis at the opening. “Just as Silicon Valley fostered innovation and collaboration in the tech industry, Broomfield will become the center for the CBD industry to learn, innovate, and grow.”

Additionally, the Gov. Polis proclaimed Oct. 8 to be Mile High Labs Day in Colorado.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

“This building will be the hub of innovation in the industry,” Stephen Mueller, Mile High Labs’ CEO and founder, said in a statement. “There is so much excitement surrounding hemp and cannabinoids. We hope this facility will spur other companies to collaborate and innovate in Colorado and create a cluster of cannabinoid innovation.”

The company employs people in various sectors. With the building being once owned by pharmaceutical company Novartis, Mile High Labs longs to employee many of those former workers, the company said.

