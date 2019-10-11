Cannabis Training University Rolls Out Online Curriculum

Cannabis Training University, a Denver-based online source for cannabis education, announced the launch Thursday of Online Cannabis Education, its ready-to-teach curriculum to universities in Canada and the U.S.

To create an educative curriculum and help students learn about the industry, the university said it has teamed up with industry experts. The university describes the curriculum as an “outside of the box” option designed for students who want to learn about all aspects of the industry.

The curriculum includes courses on Cannabis Cooking & Extractions, Cannabis as Medicine, Dispensary & Delivery Service Management, Cannabis Laws & Regulations, How to Grow Cannabis and Essential Budtender Skills.

Online Cannabis Education offers students at partner colleges like Mount Wachusett Community College and Worcester State University 24/7 access to lecture material.

“The demand for cannabis education is growing every single day,” Cannabis Training University CEO Jeff Zorn said in a statement. “Students at colleges and universities across the country want their respective institutions to integrate cannabis education into existing classes and programs, and we look forward to building beneficial relationships with additional campuses in the coming years.”

The need for cannabis education is ever-growing as the industry develops and the number of job openings increases annually, according to Cannabis Training University.

