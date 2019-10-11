New Frontier Data, the authority in data, analytics and business intelligence for the global cannabis industry, and the only Big Data tech solution solely focused on the space, has reached an agreement in principle to acquire Zefyr, Inc., the leading data discovery and answers platform within the cannabis industry, and jointly offer the first marketing tech solution of its kind to mature market entrants.

"New Frontier Data has been the go-to cannabis market analytics firm trusted by the global investment community since 2014. Today, as mature market entrants move beyond investment risks and opportunities on to wanting to connect to the cannabis consumer, Zefyr has enabled us to expand and deepen our data services to support these new and more sophisticated cannabis data needs," said New Frontier Data Founder and CEO, Giadha Aguirre de Carcer. "After one year of working together, this transaction culminates a number of investments and our joint efforts to leapfrog every current offering and raising barriers to entry for a number of recent upstarts."

"Our aim is to bridge the gap between information and understanding. While there are many data companies in the cannabis space, Zefyr prioritizes the simplification of user experience and representation of data as much as it does the quality of data," said Jason Lorne Giles, Zefyr CEO.

Zefyr captures data from multiple sources and then ingests, normalizes, analyzes, and deploys data and associated informational solutions via artificial intelligence, machine learning, and Amazon Web Services and makes it easy for businesses to answer such questions as:

Where are my ideal customers located?

What products/experiences do consumers prefer?

What are the average and individual prices of products being sold?

What are people saying about products like mine?

Where are dispensaries located and how popular are they?

Where are cannabis doctors and how popular are they?

And much more…

Zefyr currently offers a web-based solution called Zefyr Dazh and contributes to New Frontier Data's cannabis intel online platform, Equio, for real-time insights. The two firms are looking to layer and correlate various data sets and combine proprietary algorithms to more accurately predict cannabis consumer behavior.

"Zefyr has developed cutting edge AI technology and proprietary algorithms applicable beyond the cannabis space, to this new consumer segment, helping cannabis enterprises discover their best targets across the fast-growing cannabis consumer base," added David Skul, Zefyr Board Chairman, and co-Founder. "Zefyr's focus on simplifying big data complements New Frontier Data's capabilities and together we can now help businesses develop new products, or re-target existing ones to maximize adoption and purchasing by the cannabis consumer in the U.S., and soon internationally. "

Zefyr leadership and team will remain intact and independent as a separate P&L, while leveraging New Frontier Data's larger infrastructure to begin effectively and successfully scale its products and services. The transaction is a combination of cash and stock totaling more than USD $15 million.

About New Frontier Data:

New Frontier Data is an independent, technology-driven analytics company specializing in the cannabis industry. It offers vetted data, actionable business intelligence and risk management solutions for investors, operators, researchers and policymakers. New Frontier Data's reports and data have been cited in over 80 countries around the world to inform industry leaders. Founded in 2014, New Frontier Data is headquartered in Washington, D.C. with additional offices in Denver, CO, and London, U.K.

New Frontier Data does not take a position on the merits of cannabis legalization. Rather, its mission and mandate are to inform cannabis-related policy and business decisions through rigorous, issue-neutral and comprehensive analysis of the legal cannabis industry worldwide. For more information about New Frontier Data, please visit: http://www.NewFrontierData.com.

Media Contact:

Caroline Kowalski

media@NewFrontierData.com

1-844-420-3882 ext. 3

The post Cannabis Big Data Firm to Acquire Zefyr, the ‘Alexa' of Cannabis appeared first on New Frontier Data.

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Image Sourced from Pixabay