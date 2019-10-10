Market Overview

New Frontier Data Announces Plans To Acquire Civilized Worldwide
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 10, 2019 1:30pm   Comments
New Frontier Data Announces Plans To Acquire Civilized Worldwide

Cannabis data company New Frontier Data announced Thursday at the New West Summit 2019 that it plans to acquire the cannabis lifestyle and engagement digital platform Civilized Worldwide Inc.

Civilized began publishing in 2015, and their partnerships and acquisitions include companies like CORUS entertainment, Zoomer Media, Cannabis Club TV and the 420 Games.

No details of the transaction were disclosed. 

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

“Our plan is to merge sophisticated information platforms to offer detailed, accurate and timely predictive analytics and actionable intelligence to companies looking to connect with today’s cannabis consumer,” New Frontier Data CEO Giadha Aguirre de Carcer said in a statement.

“Civilized’s intelligent and thoughtful relationship with millions of cannabis consumers provides brands with a responsible and compliant way to engage, inform and influence buying behavior in this unique global marketplace.” 

On Wednesday, New Frontier Data announced an agreement to acquire Zefyr, Inc., a data discovery and profiling platform serving the cannabis industry.

Don't miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Posted-In: Civilized New Frontier DataCannabis M&A News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

