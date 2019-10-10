Market Overview

Lowell Herb Appoints Stacey Hallerman As CAO, General Counsel
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 10, 2019 11:29am   Comments
Lowell Herb Co. said Thursday it has appointed Stacey Hallerman as a new chief administrative officer and general counsel. She will be in charge of the company’s internal operations and supervise compliance, legal, and human resources activities.

Previously, Hallerman served on MedMen’s (OTC: MMNFF) board of directors, worked for Richemont North America, Inc. that runs brands like Cartier, Montblanc and Chloe. Hallerman was also an in-house IP counsel at Pfizer.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

"Stacey is a seasoned leader whose legal expertise, experience building enterprise functions and focus on human capital strategies are an ideal fit for this important executive position at Lowell," David Elias, CEO of Lowell Herb Co, said in a statement. "Stacey brings an extraordinary pedigree and breadth of experience in cannabis, luxury and pharma and will be instrumental in the evolution of Lowell Herb Co."

Hallerman commented, "Making the move from luxury to cannabis has been an exciting transition and I am thrilled to bring my experience working with globally recognized heritage brands and growing infrastructure to Lowell as it builds the first great American cannabis brand. It's an important and exciting time in this industry and a privilege to be a part of defining the future with the team at Lowell."

