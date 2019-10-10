Bella Thorne, Glass House Group Launch 'Sexy, Enticing, High-Quality' Cannabis, CBD Brand Forbidden Flowers

Actress Bella Thorne and Glass House Group’s Glass House Farms announced the launch Wednesday of the cannabis and CBD brand Forbidden Flowers.

Glass House Group is a private, vertically integrated cannabis and hemp company.

Aside from being famous for playing CeCe Jones in the TV series "Shake It Up," her singing and entrepreneurial skills, Thorne has is known as a longtime cannabis enthusiast.

The brand will kick off with a seven-week “Forbidden Flowers Tour.”

Beginning Thursday, visitors to the @forbiddenxflowers Instagram page will find out where products can be purchased the following day, continuing each Thursday through Nov. 21.

"I have struggled with anxiety for many years, and weed was the one source I found for me to do the most healing. Because of the properties in weed, I have been able to cope with my anxiety in a natural way, rather than my doctors trying to fix it using prescription drugs," Thorne said in a statement.

Glass House Group CMO Groovy Singh said Thorne offered "artistic and impressive" creative direction for the cannabis brand.

"We’re proud to join forces with Bella in rolling out this sexy, enticing, high-quality brand that embodies her captivating spirit."

Photo courtesy of Forbidden Flowers.