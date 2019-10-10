Market Overview

Bella Thorne, Glass House Group Launch 'Sexy, Enticing, High-Quality' Cannabis, CBD Brand Forbidden Flowers
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 10, 2019 11:39am   Comments
Bella Thorne, Glass House Group Launch 'Sexy, Enticing, High-Quality' Cannabis, CBD Brand Forbidden Flowers

Actress Bella Thorne and Glass House Group’s Glass House Farms announced the launch Wednesday of the cannabis and CBD brand Forbidden Flowers.

Glass House Group is a private, vertically integrated cannabis and hemp company.

Aside from being famous for playing CeCe Jones in the TV series "Shake It Up," her singing and entrepreneurial skills, Thorne has is known as a longtime cannabis enthusiast.

The brand will kick off with a seven-week “Forbidden Flowers Tour.”

Beginning Thursday, visitors to the @forbiddenxflowers Instagram page will find out where products can be purchased the following day, continuing each Thursday through Nov. 21.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

"I have struggled with anxiety for many years, and weed was the one source I found for me to do the most healing. Because of the properties in weed, I have been able to cope with my anxiety in a natural way, rather than my doctors trying to fix it using prescription drugs," Thorne said in a statement.

Glass House Group CMO Groovy Singh said Thorne offered "artistic and impressive" creative direction for the cannabis brand. 

"We’re proud to join forces with Bella in rolling out this sexy, enticing, high-quality brand that embodies her captivating spirit."

Photo courtesy of Forbidden Flowers. 

Posted-In: Bella Thorne CBD Forbidden Flowers Glass House Group Hemp

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

