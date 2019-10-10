Market Overview

What To Know About Dewey Scientific's $1.25M Seed Round
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 10, 2019 10:00am   Comments
Last week, three PhD plant biologists announced the close of a $1.25 million seed round to fund their company Dewey Scientific, which seeks to bring quality and consistent cannabis to market.

The new infusion of funding will accelerate the company’s genomic analysis, tailored breeding for regional environmental adaptation, and terpene diagnostic services for cannabis cultivators.

The Washington-based agtech company launched in 2018, and has since acquired a facility that includes biological labs and greenhouses.

Dewey Scientific is also developing its IP portfolio to help cultivators guide cannabis breeding decisions.

“We’re driven to provide real, tangible results working at the intersection of classical breeding and molecular biology that produce consistent cannabis for consumers and increase crop yields and resiliency for cultivators,” said CEO Jordan Zager. “Our deep scientific knowledge is matched by our passion as stewards of the future of this vital crop for farmers, consumers, and the economy.”

Posted-In: Dewey ScientificCannabis News Financing Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

