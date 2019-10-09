7 Ways To Use The Benzinga Events Networking App

The Benzinga events team heads to Chicago later this month to host the next iteration of the Cannabis Capital Conference, Oct. 22-23. For those attending: this will be the biggest and most educational conference to date, with speakers like Bruce Linton and Kevin Murphy.

To improve the user experience for everyone involved, Benzinga recently launched an exclusive networking application for use on-site. Planning to network and meet integral players in the industry? Follow these steps to get the most out of your experience.

Step 1: Set up your profile.

Specify what you’re offering and what you’re looking for. Are you an investor? Are you looking to partner with other cannabis companies? Setting up an initial profile will help filter your results when setting up meetings throughout the week.

Fill out the “about you” section. Customize the description to facilitate better networking matches.

Add supplemental information that would be helpful to know, such as your website URL, your investments or your experience in the industry.

Step 2: Browse company and attendee profiles.

Toggle to the attendee tab to manually search for attendees and companies, or simply choose the filter option to search by category or interest.

Check out the presenting companies and exhibitors and familiarize yourself with their focus within the industry.

Check out desired companies’ location on the map. From there, be sure to stop by and introduce yourself at their booth or networking table.

Didn’t get a business card? Use the chat feature to speak with anyone in attendance at the event.

Step 3: Set up meetings.

Once you decide who you’d like to meet with, send a meeting request directly on the app.

Make sure to specify one of the available meeting locations, which includes:

Companies’ networking tables OR exhibit booths.

Open networking areas (see floor map on app for easy navigation).

Don’t forget: each time you set a meeting, view a profile or interact with the app, you are automatically granted points toward prizes.

Step 4: Schedule your day.

Check out the incredible lineup of speakers, including executives within brand distribution, extraction, cannabis policy and more.

Each speaker will have a profile listed with company information, speaking times and more.

Be sure to plan your meetings around content sessions you’d like to attend. To make it easier, bookmark and set reminders for sessions of interest.

Step 5: Take notes.

Take notes during the mainstage content to easily keep track of important details, items of interest or potential interview questions.

Jot down personal notes to remember quick details during interactions, networking and introductions.

Step 6: Follow and post on the live feed.

Utilize the live feed as the official Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference social media.

Post questions, comments, photos and more to share with everyone else in attendance.

Step 7: Share business cards.

Benzinga is all about going green. On the app, attendees are able to request and send business cards electronically, without having to carry around physical copies.

Store your connections in one place for a convenient way to access contacts after the event.

For attendees who plan on utilizing the new Benzinga Events app, be sure to take part in the social aspect.

Each attendee who shares photos, posts feedback or interacts with the app in any way will be in the running for exclusive prizes after the event.

To download the app, use either the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store on your mobile device and select the Benzinga Events app. For more information surrounding ticket prices, speakers and sponsorship opportunities, check out the link here.

