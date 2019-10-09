Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Ways To Use The Benzinga Events Networking App
Hannah Genig , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 09, 2019 5:35pm   Comments
Share:
7 Ways To Use The Benzinga Events Networking App

The Benzinga events team heads to Chicago later this month to host the next iteration of the Cannabis Capital Conference, Oct. 22-23. For those attending: this will be the biggest and most educational conference to date, with speakers like Bruce Linton and Kevin Murphy.

To improve the user experience for everyone involved, Benzinga recently launched an exclusive networking application for use on-site. Planning to network and meet integral players in the industry? Follow these steps to get the most out of your experience.

Step 1: Set up your profile. 

  • Specify what you’re offering and what you’re looking for. Are you an investor? Are you looking to partner with other cannabis companies? Setting up an initial profile will help filter your results when setting up meetings throughout the week.
  • Fill out the “about you” section. Customize the description to facilitate better networking matches.
  • Add supplemental information that would be helpful to know, such as your website URL, your investments or your experience in the industry.

Step 2: Browse company and attendee profiles. 

  • Toggle to the attendee tab to manually search for attendees and companies, or simply choose the filter option to search by category or interest.
  • Check out the presenting companies and exhibitors and familiarize yourself with their focus within the industry.
  • Check out desired companies’ location on the map. From there, be sure to stop by and introduce yourself at their booth or networking table.
  • Didn’t get a business card? Use the chat feature to speak with anyone in attendance at the event.

Step 3: Set up meetings.

  • Once you decide who you’d like to meet with, send a meeting request directly on the app.
  • Make sure to specify one of the available meeting locations, which includes:
  • Companies’ networking tables OR exhibit booths.
  • Open networking areas (see floor map on app for easy navigation).
  • Don’t forget: each time you set a meeting, view a profile or interact with the app, you are automatically granted points toward prizes.

Step 4: Schedule your day.

  • Check out the incredible lineup of speakers, including executives within brand distribution, extraction, cannabis policy and more.
  • Each speaker will have a profile listed with company information, speaking times and more.
  • Be sure to plan your meetings around content sessions you’d like to attend. To make it easier, bookmark and set reminders for sessions of interest.

Step 5: Take notes.

  • Take notes during the mainstage content to easily keep track of important details, items of interest or potential interview questions.
  • Jot down personal notes to remember quick details during interactions, networking and introductions.

Step 6: Follow and post on the live feed.

  • Utilize the live feed as the official Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference social media.
  • Post questions, comments, photos and more to share with everyone else in attendance.

Step 7: Share business cards.

  • Benzinga is all about going green. On the app, attendees are able to request and send business cards electronically, without having to carry around physical copies.
  • Store your connections in one place for a convenient way to access contacts after the event.

For attendees who plan on utilizing the new Benzinga Events app, be sure to take part in the social aspect.

Each attendee who shares photos, posts feedback or interacts with the app in any way will be in the running for exclusive prizes after the event. 

To download the app, use either the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store on your mobile device and select the Benzinga Events app. For more information surrounding ticket prices, speakers and sponsorship opportunities, check out the link here.

Related Links: 

The Cannabis Capital Conference Is Going To The Windy City: Here's What To Do While You're There

Chicago Cannabis Capital Conference: Meet The MSO Panel

Posted-In: Bruce Linton Cannabis Capital Conference Kevin MurphyCannabis Fintech News Events Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$14.07
-0.26
- 1.81%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$8.57
-0.0861
- 0.99%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$19.88
-0.17
- 0.85%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$291.12
2.46
+ 0.85%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
NECANN Convention
October 12, 2019
Providence, RI
The Retail and Dispensary Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 24, 2019
Portland, OR
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 26, 2019
Boston, MA
European American Cannabis Business Conference
October 31, 2019
Letnany, Prague
see all

What Cannabis Advocates And Activists Are Saying About The Vaping Crisis On Social Media

Alarming words like crisis, outbreak, and epidemic have been used to depict the recent reports of vaping illnesses and deaths across the United States. ... read more

Aleafia Ends Supply Agreement With Aphria, Says Company Failed To Meet Obligations

Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: ALEF) (OTC: ALEAF) said Tuesday that it is terminating a cannabis supply agreement between Aphria (TSX: APHA) (NYSE: ... read more

Zelda, Ilera Therapeutics Propose Merger To Form 'One of the World's Leading Medicinal Cannabis Companies'

Zelda Therapeutics Limited (OTC: ZLDAF), an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on cannabinoid formulations, announced Wednesday a ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Week 40 Picks Up Where Third Quarter Left Off

What Are The Long-Term Implications Of The NBA's China Dilemma?