Revolution Enterprises Welcomes Former NBA Player Jamal Mashburn As Board Advisor

Retired basketball star Jamal Mashburn is joining Revolution Enterprises as an advisor to the board of directors. The Illinois-based company is a vertically-integrated cannabis cultivator, extractor, distributor and retailer that also offers consultancy services and holds a portfolio of several cannabis brands.

After retiring from a successful NBA career in 2006, Mashburn set foot in the restaurant and automotive industries, investing in more than 100 franchise locations including Papa John’s (NASDAQ: PZZA) and Toyota (NYSE: TM) dealerships across multiple states.

“Jamal’s background in business and sports will be an asset to our board,” said Mark de Souza, CEO of Revolution. “His success in running thriving, franchised businesses, paired with his knowledge of capital markets and commitment to community service, make him a natural fit for Revolution as the company enters its next chapter.”

Revolution is getting ready for a capital raise that'll fund expansion efforts.

Mashburn said he will focus his energies on expanding the use of medical cannabis as a substitute for addictive drugs in athletes. He also advocates for the inclusion of minorities in the industry, having emphasized the small percentage of executives in the cannabis industry who belong to minorities.

“I deeply admire Revolution’s core value of being a good steward in the communities where it operates," said Mashburn. "The company’s leadership in social equity, paired with its dedication to producing best-in-class products and always putting patients first, sets the industry standard and lays the foundation for outstanding success as it enters more states."

