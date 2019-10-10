Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Revolution Enterprises Welcomes Former NBA Player Jamal Mashburn As Board Advisor
Natan Ponieman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 10, 2019 7:11am   Comments
Share:
Revolution Enterprises Welcomes Former NBA Player Jamal Mashburn As Board Advisor

Retired basketball star Jamal Mashburn is joining Revolution Enterprises as an advisor to the board of directors. The Illinois-based company is a vertically-integrated cannabis cultivator, extractor, distributor and retailer that also offers consultancy services and holds a portfolio of several cannabis brands.

After retiring from a successful NBA career in 2006, Mashburn set foot in the restaurant and automotive industries, investing in more than 100 franchise locations including Papa John’s (NASDAQ: PZZA) and Toyota (NYSE: TM) dealerships across multiple states.

“Jamal’s background in business and sports will be an asset to our board,” said Mark de Souza, CEO of Revolution. “His success in running thriving, franchised businesses, paired with his knowledge of capital markets and commitment to community service, make him a natural fit for Revolution as the company enters its next chapter.”

Revolution is getting ready for a capital raise that'll fund expansion efforts.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

Mashburn said he will focus his energies on expanding the use of medical cannabis as a substitute for addictive drugs in athletes. He also advocates for the inclusion of minorities in the industry, having emphasized the small percentage of executives in the cannabis industry who belong to minorities.

“I deeply admire Revolution’s core value of being a good steward in the communities where it operates," said Mashburn. "The company’s leadership in social equity, paired with its dedication to producing best-in-class products and always putting patients first, sets the industry standard and lays the foundation for outstanding success as it enters more states."

Related Links:

Calvin Johnson's Cannabis Company To Partner With Harvard On CTE, Pain Studies

Gary Payton Launches Cannabis Products Line

Posted-In: Jamal Mashburn Mark de Souza Revolution EnterprisesCannabis News Management Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PZZA + TM)

Tesla Sets Record For Deliveries, But Stock Price Falls
Analyst: US-Japan Trade Talks Positive for Japanese Automakers If Additional Tariffs Avoided
Toyota, Key Supplier To Invest Nearly $800 Million In San Antonio Manufacturing Facilities
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 18, 2019
Kansas City Southern Eyes Energy Opportunities In Mexico
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$14.07
0.06
+ 0.43%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$19.88
-0.02
- 0.1%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$8.57
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$291.12
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
NECANN Convention
October 12, 2019
Providence, RI
The Retail and Dispensary Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 24, 2019
Portland, OR
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 26, 2019
Boston, MA
European American Cannabis Business Conference
October 31, 2019
Letnany, Prague
see all

What Cannabis Advocates And Activists Are Saying About The Vaping Crisis On Social Media

Alarming words like crisis, outbreak, and epidemic have been used to depict the recent reports of vaping illnesses and deaths across the United States. ... read more

Aleafia Ends Supply Agreement With Aphria, Says Company Failed To Meet Obligations

Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: ALEF) (OTC: ALEAF) said Tuesday that it is terminating a cannabis supply agreement between Aphria (TSX: APHA) (NYSE: ... read more

Zelda, Ilera Therapeutics Propose Merger To Form 'One of the World's Leading Medicinal Cannabis Companies'

Zelda Therapeutics Limited (OTC: ZLDAF), an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on cannabinoid formulations, announced Wednesday a ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Consumer Price Index, Fed Speakers