5 Fastest-Growing Cannabis Jobs In 2019: From Operations To Marketing

ForceBrands, a consumer packaged goods recruitment firm with a dedicated cannabis division, HerbForce, has outlined the top five fastest-growing cannabis jobs for 2019 and shared them exclusively with Benzinga.

"Already one of the fastest-growing job markets, cannabis continues to gain notable momentum in the consumer brands space. As one of the leading recruiting firms specializing in the cannabis space, we've seen an increased demand among cannabis brands for seasoned high-level executives to fill key roles on their leadership teams,” Sean Conner, co-founder and chief progress officer at ForceBrands, told Benzinga.

"Some of the most popular roles we've helped place start at the executive level, such as board members, CEOs, CFOs, CMOs and COOs."

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

The firm has helped place hundreds of executive-level professions in the last three years in sales, marketing, finance and operation — particularly head cultivators and growers, Conner said.

Those four areas are where ForceBrands has seen the most hiring activity in cannabis, he said.

The following are the five fastest-growing roles in the cannabis industry this year, according to the recruiting firm:

Vice President Of Sales

Average salary: $175,000-$220,000

Director Of Operations

Average salary: $120,000-$180,000

Director Of Marketing

Average salary: $150,000-$175,000

Controller

Average salary: $100,000-$140,000

Director Of Sales

Average salary: $150,000-$200,000

Methodology

The data was compiled as part of ForceBrands’ annual Cannabis Talent Market Report.

The report looks at the data from cannabis respondents, who made up 10% of the total survey participants.

Respondents — hiring decision-makers including leaders at the director, president/VP/SVP and C-suite level — were recruited to gather compensation and hiring data.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Photo courtesy of Forcebrands.