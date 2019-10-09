Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Report: Maine Marijuana Revenue Expected To Begin Flowing In March
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 09, 2019 2:09pm   Comments
Share:
Report: Maine Marijuana Revenue Expected To Begin Flowing In March

The first cannabis sales in Maine should start by March 2020 after several years of waiting, according to The Associated Press.

Legal adult-use cannabis was backed by the voters at the polls back in November 2016, but this wasn’t enough for legal sales to begin immediately.

A key act passed by the Legislature is now in effect, which means that the final adoption of marijuana rules can be completed, David Heidrich, spokesman of the Maine Office of Marijuana Policy, told the wire service. 

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

The state will start accepting applications for retail cannabis sales by the end of 2019, he said. 

Despite the time needed for processing applications and requiring retailers to obtain local approvals, the state is anticipating its first marijuana sales revenue by March 15, Heidrich said. 

“We won’t know until we get applications. It’s possible we get applications from someone who has all their ducks in a row and has a municipality lined up that’s poised to give them local authorization.”

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Posted-In: The Associated PressCannabis News Markets Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$14.07
-0.2587
- 1.81%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$8.58
-0.0775
- 0.9%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$291.11
2.45
+ 0.85%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$19.91
-0.142
- 0.71%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
NECANN Convention
October 12, 2019
Providence, RI
The Retail and Dispensary Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 24, 2019
Portland, OR
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 26, 2019
Boston, MA
European American Cannabis Business Conference
October 31, 2019
Letnany, Prague
see all

Exclusive: gen!us Cannabis Brand Launches The Original Jack Herer Strain For Brains

In partnership with the estate of the legendary Jack Herer, Benzinga has learned that gen!us is launching The Original Jack Herer strain for brains. Herer, ... read more

Aleafia Ends Supply Agreement With Aphria, Says Company Failed To Meet Obligations

Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: ALEF) (OTC: ALEAF) said Tuesday that it is terminating a cannabis supply agreement between Aphria (TSX: APHA) (NYSE: ... read more

Aurora Cannabis, CTT Pharmaceutical Launch New 'Dissolve Strips' Product Line

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) and CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings (OTC: CTTH) announced Tuesday the launch of a new product line of cannabinoid-infused ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

In Campaign Shift, Joe Biden Calls For Trump's Impeachment

Peloton's Worth A Ride, Baird Says In Bullish Initiation