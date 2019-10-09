Report: Maine Marijuana Revenue Expected To Begin Flowing In March

The first cannabis sales in Maine should start by March 2020 after several years of waiting, according to The Associated Press.

Legal adult-use cannabis was backed by the voters at the polls back in November 2016, but this wasn’t enough for legal sales to begin immediately.

A key act passed by the Legislature is now in effect, which means that the final adoption of marijuana rules can be completed, David Heidrich, spokesman of the Maine Office of Marijuana Policy, told the wire service.

The state will start accepting applications for retail cannabis sales by the end of 2019, he said.

Despite the time needed for processing applications and requiring retailers to obtain local approvals, the state is anticipating its first marijuana sales revenue by March 15, Heidrich said.

“We won’t know until we get applications. It’s possible we get applications from someone who has all their ducks in a row and has a municipality lined up that’s poised to give them local authorization.”

