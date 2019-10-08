Market Overview

Report: Mexican Lawmakers To Vote On Pot Legalization By End Of October
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 08, 2019 12:06pm   Comments
Report: Mexican Lawmakers To Vote On Pot Legalization By End Of October

Ricardo Monreal, the Senate leader of Mexico's ruling party MORENA, said lawmakers will vote on a bill to legalize adult-use marijuana by the end of October, according to Marijuana Moment.

“We’re thinking that we’ll bring the law out, approve it, at the end of October,” Monreal said. “That’s the schedule we have.”

The chamber is almost finished with creating a new reform bill that is based on open-session debates and public forums, and the Chamber of Deputies will be invited to weigh in on the bill, Marijuana Moment reported. 

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

Mexico’s Supreme Court has ruled five times that the country’s ban on recreational cannabis is unconstitutional. Mexican law states that when the court rules in the same direction five times, it becomes a binding precedent. 

Last year, it said that the government must legalize the drug by October, Marijuana Moment reported. 

Last week, Mario Delgado Carillo, the chairman of the Political Coordination Board of MORENA, Chamber of Deputies, filed legislation to legalize and regulate cannabis, suggesting the government should run the market to avoid industry monopolization by big companies.

Posted-In: Marijuana MomentCannabis News Markets Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Exclusive: gen!us Cannabis Brand Launches The Original Jack Herer Strain For Brains

In partnership with the estate of the legendary Jack Herer, Benzinga has learned that gen!us is launching The Original Jack Herer strain for brains. Herer, ... read more

The Week In Cannabis: The Vaping Crisis, Q3 Earnings On The Horizon & More

The cannabis industry continues to be affected by the vaping crisis, with the CDC reporting the number of deaths from a vaping-related illness increased to ... read more

Aurora Cannabis, CTT Pharmaceutical Launch New 'Dissolve Strips' Product Line

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) and CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings (OTC: CTTH) announced Tuesday the launch of a new product line of cannabinoid-infused ... read more
