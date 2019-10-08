Lyphe Group Launches With Goal Of Improving Medical Cannabis Access

The Lyphe Group announced the launch Tuesday of a portfolio of companies in the medical cannabis industry. The British company’s main goal is to improve access to cannabis-based medical products for patients with unsatisfied needs.

By offering important infrastructure and expert education to patients and doctors, Lyphe Group said it is trying to establish its presence in European markets.

The company’s portfolio includes The Academy of Medical Cannabis, The Medical Cannabis Clinics, Astral Health and Dispensary Green.

CEO Dean Friday has 12 years of professional experience as a senior executive; Lyphe's CMO is Mike Barnes.

The company's team also includes Hannah Deacon, a campaigner for UK access to medical cannabis: CSO Jonathan Nadler; COO Hannah Simon; CSO Stefano Bona; and public health strategy advisor Andy Davies.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

"The launch of Lyphe Group is a pioneering step forward that will open up the market for import and prescribing of medical cannabis, improving access for patients in need. From training health care professionals to help them embrace this innovation in medicine, to providing the infrastructure for importation and fulfilling prescriptions, Lyphe Group supports the entire process — from consultation to delivery,“ CEO Friday said in a statement.

"Our integrated business model will help combat the disjointed system that currently inhibits patient access."

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.