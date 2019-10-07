Market Overview

The Week Ahead In Cannabis: NCIA's 3rd California Cannabis Business Conference, A New Service From Driven Deliveries And More
Alex Oleinic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 07, 2019 8:11am   Comments
Here's a short overview of some of the main business updates and events in the cannabis industry is looking forward to this week. 

Corporate News

Kali Inc (OTC: KALY) will hold a presentation Oct. 7 to provide the latest developments and updates on its cannabis extract business that includes products manufacturing under a licensing agreement with Puration Inc (OTC: PURA), the sale of CBD-infused candies, and CBD extraction contracts with hemp farmers. 

Also on Monday, Driven Deliveries Inc (OTC: DRVD) will launch its new 90-minute express delivery service in California. The service will start by covering Northern California and the Bay Area; deliveries will be made from Driven's licensed facilities in Sacramento and Oakland. By the middle of the month, the service will expand to Southern California. 

On Oct. 11, Nevada-based, vertically integrated cannabis company Planet 13 Holdings Inc (OTC: PLNHF) expects to open its restaurant in Las Vegas built as part of a Phase II expansion. The Phase II expansion also includes a cafe, an event center and a 15,000-square-foot customer-facing production facility. 

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

Events

The National Cannabis Industry Association will host the third California Cannabis Business Conference at the Long Beach Convention Center Oct. 8-9.

The New West Summit 5.0 is taking place Oct. 10-11 in San Francisco.

CBD Expo MOUNTAIN is Oct. 11-12 in Denver.

The first-ever Budtender Awards are Oct. 11-12 in Las Vegas.

Michigan's Commercial Cannabis Conference & Expo 2019 is Oct. 11-12 at the TCF Center in Detroit. 

Posted-In: Driven Deliveries KaliCannabis News Previews Events Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

17 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session