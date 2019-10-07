Market Overview

Budding Jobs: Potential Cannabis Market Job Growth
New Frontier Data  
October 07, 2019 10:50am   Comments
Budding Jobs: Potential Cannabis Market Job Growth

  • The estimated total of legal-market jobs in 2019 is 340,000, growing to 743,000 by 2025.
  • Year-over-year, total U.S. legal-cannabis jobs increased by 81,900 from 2018 to 2019.
  • The total associated legal-market wages in 2019 amount to $12.4 billion.
  • The estimated total addressable market (TAM) in 2019 is $77.6 billion, with an estimated
    legal-market demand forecast of $13.6 billion, and an illicit-market forecast of $64.0 billion.
  • Assuming full federal legalization, there would be 1.46 million jobs in 2019, growing to 1.63 million jobs, garnering $52.9 billion and $59.5 billion in wages, respectively.

 

The post Potential Cannabis Market Job Growth appeared first on New Frontier Data.

