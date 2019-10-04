Market Overview

Cannabis M&A: Pasha Brands Acquires Beard Brothers Collective
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 04, 2019 11:05am
Pasha Brands Ltd. (CSE: CRFT) (OTC: CRFTFsaid Friday it has acquired the Beard Brothers Collective brand.

Beard Brothers was launched in 2014, and it was previously connected with a nonprofit medicinal cannabis provider.

Pasha Brands said it plans to make Beard Brothers products available legal retailers in Canada after Oct. 17.

"The Beard Brothers brand feels right at home with Pasha, helping to shape the new cannabis movement," Beard Brothers co-founder Bradley Macauley said in a statement.

"Elissa and I truly feel blessed to be able to share our love for this sacred plant with our communities and the world, and we're grateful our products will reach more people thanks to Pasha."

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

Pasha has obtained all of Beard Brothers Collectives’ intellectual property, names and trademarks, according to Friday's release. 

"Adding an established brand like Beard Brothers to our family of craft cultivators and purveyors shows that Pasha is setting the bar for craft products in all areas, including extracts and concentrates," Patrick Brauckmann, executive chairman of Pasha Brands, said in a statement.

"Bradley and Elissa have truly captured the essence of craft, both with their premium products and their patient-first model. We're committed to upholding that dedication as we prepare to provide Canadian cannabis consumers with access to these fantastic products."

Pasha Brands also announced the appointment of Doug Wieland, senior vice president of Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits, to its board of directors.

In July, Pasha Brands signed an agreement with Great North, a companuy established by the owners of Southern Glazer's, for the distribution of Pasha cannabis products throughout Canada. 

Posted-In: Beard Brothers CollectiveCannabis News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

