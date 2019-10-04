Cannabis M&A: Pasha Brands Acquires Beard Brothers Collective

Pasha Brands Ltd. (CSE: CRFT) (OTC: CRFTF) said Friday it has acquired the Beard Brothers Collective brand.

Beard Brothers was launched in 2014, and it was previously connected with a nonprofit medicinal cannabis provider.

Pasha Brands said it plans to make Beard Brothers products available legal retailers in Canada after Oct. 17.

"The Beard Brothers brand feels right at home with Pasha, helping to shape the new cannabis movement," Beard Brothers co-founder Bradley Macauley said in a statement.

"Elissa and I truly feel blessed to be able to share our love for this sacred plant with our communities and the world, and we're grateful our products will reach more people thanks to Pasha."

Pasha has obtained all of Beard Brothers Collectives’ intellectual property, names and trademarks, according to Friday's release.

"Adding an established brand like Beard Brothers to our family of craft cultivators and purveyors shows that Pasha is setting the bar for craft products in all areas, including extracts and concentrates," Patrick Brauckmann, executive chairman of Pasha Brands, said in a statement.

"Bradley and Elissa have truly captured the essence of craft, both with their premium products and their patient-first model. We're committed to upholding that dedication as we prepare to provide Canadian cannabis consumers with access to these fantastic products."

Pasha Brands also announced the appointment of Doug Wieland, senior vice president of Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits, to its board of directors.

In July, Pasha Brands signed an agreement with Great North, a companuy established by the owners of Southern Glazer's, for the distribution of Pasha cannabis products throughout Canada.

