Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Neptune Wellness Solutions Partners With American Media
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 04, 2019 10:17am   Comments
Share:
Neptune Wellness Solutions Partners With American Media

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT) announced Friday an advertising and creative deal with magazine publisher American Media LLC.

The aim of the collaboration is to boost the development of Neptune’s brands in the U.S., such as Forest Remedies and Ocean03, the company said.

American Media operates media brands including Men’s Journal, OK! and Us Weekly and has a total circulation of 5.7-million-plus and reaches more than 53 million readers monthly.

Pursuant to the agreement, American Media will promote and advertise Neptune’s consumer-facing brands in the U.S. and in turn, Neptune will issue 3 million warrants to Amerian Media, with each warrant enabling the holder to buy one common share of the company at a price of $8 per share.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

"American Media's pedigree and reach will accelerate the growth of Neptune's consumer-facing products into the U.S. retail landscape. We are excited to have American Media join the Neptune family," Neptune CEO Michael Cammarata said in a statement.

Dylan Howard, American Media's senior vice president of corporate development, said the company is excited to partner with the cannabis company.  

"We look forward to our continued collaboration, and success, in this high-growth industry."  

Neptune shares were trading 3.99% higher at $3.83 at the time of publication Friday. 

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Posted-In: American Media LLCCannabis News Contracts Markets Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NEPT)

31 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Neptune Wellness Looks To Co-Develop CBD Products With International Flavors & Fragrances
23 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 11, 2019
14 Top Cannabis Stocks Targeted By Short Sellers
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$21.20
0.25
+ 1.19%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$14.96
0.1246
+ 0.84%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$291.25
0.8
+ 0.28%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$9.09
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
NECANN Maine Cannabis Convention
October 5, 2019 - October 6, 2019
Portland, ME
West Michigan Cannabis Expo
October 5, 2019 - October 6, 2019
Grand Rapids, MI
NECANN Convention
October 12, 2019
Providence, RI
The Retail and Dispensary Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 24, 2019
Portland, OR
see all

Neptune Wellness Looks To Co-Develop CBD Products With International Flavors & Fragrances

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT) announced Wednesday it's pursuing a partnership with International Flavors & Fragrances ... read more

Beyond Indica And Sativa: Leafly Launches Graphic Platform For Identifying Cannabis Strains

Cannabis information resource Leafly announced Tuesday the launch of a new brand for its website and mobile app. At the same time, the company is ... read more

Former TUMI Executive Mike Mardy Appointed To True Leaf's Board

True Leaf Brands Inc. (OTC: TRLFF) last week appointed former TUMI executive Mike Mardy to its Board of Directors. Mardy most recently served as executive ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Volatile Week Ending With Decent Jobs Report; Costco Misses On Revenue

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Costco Sales Miss Views