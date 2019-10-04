Phyto Pets: A Non-Hemp CBD Product Line For Horses, Livestock, Pets

Peak Health Center announced Thursday the launch of its Phyto Pets CBD product line for horses and pets.

The new product line contains ImmunAG, an extract of the Kriya Asian hops vine, which is the only natural, non-hemp CBD source on the market, according to the company.

All animals with a spine also possess an endocannabinoid system that helps them heal and relax. When hurt, sick or when they reach old age, their endocannabinoid system may not function properly, and ImmunAG can help it sustain healthy endocannabinoid levels, according to Peak Health Center, which is a California nonprofit.

The Phyto Pets products are THC-free and include the anti-inflammatory terpenes humulene and caryophyllene.

Peak Health Center’s Phyto Pets line comes in three forms:

Phyto Pets Oral Paste for horses and livestock.

Phyto Pets Tinctures.

Phyto Pets Tablets.

