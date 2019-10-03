Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Devonian Health Group Obtains Health Canada Research License
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 03, 2019 2:21pm   Comments
Share:
Devonian Health Group Obtains Health Canada Research License

The botanical pharmaceutical corporation Devonian Health Group Inc. (TSX: GSD) said Thursday it has obtained a research license from Health Canada.

With the new license, Devonian will be enabled to commence a pharmaceutical cannabis research program at its facility in Montmagny, Quebec, the company said.

The license also covers satellite research sites at the laboratories of Dr. Suha Jabaji, Ph.D. and Dr. Louis Flamand, Ph.D., MBA.

“We can now initiate our cannabinoids-based pharmaceutical program with the vision that such products could be developed under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Botanical Drug Regulation,” Dr. André P. Boulet, PhD., Devonian's president and CEO, said in a statement. 

The FDA has created a strict regulatory pathway for botanical drugs, treating plant extracts as drugs, he said. 

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

“The rationale behind this regulatory approach is that the observed efficacy of such extract has been associated with the action of multiple components including any synergistic effects also called the ‘'entourage effects.' Botanical drug development therefore involves methods that allow the isolation and characterization of synergistic bioactive components and plays a significant role in sustaining efficacy of this class of drugs. Devonian’s core strategy is to develop prescription drugs, including those based on cannabinoids, within the Botanical Drug Regulatory pathway.”

Devonian Health Group takes original therapeutic approaches focused on unmet medical needs, with its main goal being to create botanical drugs to treat inflammatory-autoimmune diseases such as ulcerative colitis and atopic dermatitis.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Posted-In: Devonian Health GroupCannabis Government News Regulations Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$14.68
0.2399
+ 1.66%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$20.54
0.33
+ 1.63%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$8.86
0.0987
+ 1.13%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$289.92
1.76
+ 0.61%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
NECANN Maine Cannabis Convention
October 5, 2019 - October 6, 2019
Portland, ME
West Michigan Cannabis Expo
October 5, 2019 - October 6, 2019
Grand Rapids, MI
NECANN Convention
October 12, 2019
Providence, RI
The Retail and Dispensary Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 24, 2019
Portland, OR
see all

Neptune Wellness Looks To Co-Develop CBD Products With International Flavors & Fragrances

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT) announced Wednesday it's pursuing a partnership with International Flavors & Fragrances ... read more

Beyond Indica And Sativa: Leafly Launches Graphic Platform For Identifying Cannabis Strains

Cannabis information resource Leafly announced Tuesday the launch of a new brand for its website and mobile app. At the same time, the company is ... read more

Former TUMI Executive Mike Mardy Appointed To True Leaf's Board

True Leaf Brands Inc. (OTC: TRLFF) last week appointed former TUMI executive Mike Mardy to its Board of Directors. Mardy most recently served as executive ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

PreMarket Prep Recap: Bull And Bears, Tesla Falls Short