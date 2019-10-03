Captiva Verde Gains Full Commercialization License In Mexico Through New Acquisition

Captiva Verde Land Corp., a Canadian cannabis cultivator, producer and retailer, has acquired Salud Esmeralda de Mexico SA, a Mexican company that owns a comprehensive pharmaceutical license to sell, market and distribute an entire suite of pharmaceutical, health, wellness and veterinarian products.

The license includes all psychoactive and non-psychoactive drugs listed under Groups I, II and III of the World Health Organization. This includes cannabis and over 300 other medicines.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

The companies executed a share exchange agreement in which all shares of Esmeralda were exchanged for 80 Million of Captiva’s common shares. The shares are subject to a pooling agreement for one year.

With this new license, Captiva will have full authority to import, wholesale and distribute cannabis products within the Mexican market.

"At Captiva Verde we believe in plant based medicine with the power of cannabis to heal. The great people of Mexico deserve the very best quality of medicines at affordable prices and with our Mexican partners at Esmeralda Health, we are now able to offer that across the country," Captiva Verde CEO Jeffrey Ciachurski told Benzinga.