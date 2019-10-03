Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Captiva Verde Gains Full Commercialization License In Mexico Through New Acquisition
Natan Ponieman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 03, 2019 6:23am   Comments
Share:
Captiva Verde Gains Full Commercialization License In Mexico Through New Acquisition

Captiva Verde Land Corp., a Canadian cannabis cultivator, producer and retailer, has acquired Salud Esmeralda de Mexico SA, a Mexican company that owns a comprehensive pharmaceutical license to sell, market and distribute an entire suite of pharmaceutical, health, wellness and veterinarian products.

The license includes all psychoactive and non-psychoactive drugs listed under Groups I, II and III of the World Health Organization. This includes cannabis and over 300 other medicines.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

The companies executed a share exchange agreement in which all shares of Esmeralda were exchanged for 80 Million of Captiva’s common shares. The shares are subject to a pooling agreement for one year.

With this new license, Captiva will have full authority to import, wholesale and distribute cannabis products within the Mexican market.

"At Captiva Verde we believe in plant based medicine with the power of cannabis to heal. The great people of Mexico deserve the very best quality of medicines at affordable prices and with our Mexican partners at Esmeralda Health, we are now able to offer that across the country," Captiva Verde CEO Jeffrey Ciachurski told Benzinga.

Posted-In: Captiva Verde Land Corp. Jeffrey Ciachurski Salud Esmeralda de Mexico SACannabis M&A News Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PWR)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 23, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$14.45
0.01
+ 0.07%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$20.20
-0.01
- 0.05%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$8.76
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$288.16
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
NECANN Maine Cannabis Convention
October 5, 2019 - October 6, 2019
Portland, ME
West Michigan Cannabis Expo
October 5, 2019 - October 6, 2019
Grand Rapids, MI
NECANN Convention
October 12, 2019
Providence, RI
The Retail and Dispensary Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 24, 2019
Portland, OR
see all

Neptune Wellness Looks To Co-Develop CBD Products With International Flavors & Fragrances

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT) announced Wednesday it's pursuing a partnership with International Flavors & Fragrances ... read more

Beyond Indica And Sativa: Leafly Launches Graphic Platform For Identifying Cannabis Strains

Cannabis information resource Leafly announced Tuesday the launch of a new brand for its website and mobile app. At the same time, the company is ... read more

Former TUMI Executive Mike Mardy Appointed To True Leaf's Board

True Leaf Brands Inc. (OTC: TRLFF) last week appointed former TUMI executive Mike Mardy to its Board of Directors. Mardy most recently served as executive ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday