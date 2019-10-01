Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cannabis Gainers And Losers From October 1, 2019
Alex Oleinic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 01, 2019 4:28pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • DionyMed Brands (OTC: DYMEF) shares surged by 36.05%, to close at $0.12.
  • EVIO (OTC: EVIO) shares advanced by 20.0% to $0.48.
  • KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares gained 15.54%, closing at $1.71.
  • CV Sciences (OTC: CVSI) shares grew by 15.12% to $1.98.
  • Kalytera Therapeutics (OTC: KALTF) shares rose 9.68%, to close at $0.03.
  • High Tide (OTC: HITIF) shares jumped by 5.52%, closing at $0.22.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares increased by 2.91% to $3.54.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

Losers

  • Beleave (OTC: BLEVF) shares slid by 30.24%, eventually closing at $0.02.
  • 48North Cannabis (OTC: NCNNF) shares dropped by 26.6% to $0.34.
  • Lexaria Bioscience (OTC: LXRP) shares tumbled by 17.79%, closing at $0.46.
  • Next Green Wave Holdings (OTC: NXGWF) shares fell by 14.29% to $0.12.
  • FSD Pharma (OTC: FSDDF) shares lost 13.04%, eventually closing at $0.06.
  • Australis Capital (OTC: AUSAF) shares closed 12.69% lower at $0.45.
  • cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares declined by 12.63% to close at $3.46.
  • Target Group (OTC: CBDY) shares fell by 11.11%, to close at $0.04.
  • Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC: CWBHF) shares declined by 10.86% to $12.36.
  • Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTC: CNBX) shares depreciated by 10.83%, to close at $0.20.
  • CLS Holdings USA (OTC: CLSH) shares lost 9.76% to close at $0.23.

Posted-In: Cannabis Gainers Cannabis Losers cannabis stocksCannabis News After-Hours Center Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BLEVF + AUSAF)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Cannabis Gainers And Losers From September 19, 2019
The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Delta 9 Uplisting, MJBizCon INT'L & More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$14.08
-0.525
- 3.6%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$20.27
-0.52
- 2.5%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$8.77
-0.1858
- 2.07%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$293.98
-2.87
- 0.97%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
NECANN Maine Cannabis Convention
October 5, 2019 - October 6, 2019
Portland, ME
West Michigan Cannabis Expo
October 5, 2019 - October 6, 2019
Grand Rapids, MI
NECANN Convention
October 12, 2019
Providence, RI
The Retail and Dispensary Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 24, 2019
Portland, OR
see all

Tobacco Company Imperial Brands, Auxly Cannabis Close On Partnership, $92.8M Investment

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTC: CBWTF) announced Wednesday the closing of a transaction with Imperial Tobacco Group plc (OTC: IMBBY). As ... read more

Cannabis Companies: House's SAFE Act Vote A Milestone, Offers Promise For More Diversity In Sector

A vote in Congress to ease banking restrictions on cannabis companies is being praised for the possibility the legislation could make operating in the ... read more

The 'Who, What, When, Where And Why Of CBD': Nonprofit Releases Results Of Wide-Ranging Survey

Project CBD, a California-based nonprofit focused on researching the medical applications of CBD, released the results of its first CBD survey. The ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Food-As-Software Will Make A Chunk Of Ag-Sector Trucking Obsolete

Australian Capital Territory Legalizes Recreational Cannabis; Federal AG Says It's A 'Dumb' Move