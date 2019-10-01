Market Overview

California Activists Fight To Decriminalize Psilocybin Mushrooms
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 01, 2019 12:35pm   Comments
California Activists Fight To Decriminalize Psilocybin Mushrooms

The activist group Decriminalize California submitted ballot language and a $2,000 fee to the state attorney general’s office last month, taking an important step in its fight to decriminalize psilocybin mushrooms in California, Marijuana Moment reported Monday.

The activists are aiming to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms in California by submitting a citizens’ initiative to be placed on the ballot for the Nov. 3, 2020 election, according to the group’s official website

To make the ballot, Decriminalize California must collect 623,212 legitimate signatures, and the ballot question needs 50% of votes plus one to win the election.

The latest draft submitted to the state is available on its website for the 30-day public comment period, after which Decriminalize California will have five days to make last-minute changes. 

The draft said the ballot iniative's purpose is to “decriminalize the personal possession, storage, use, cultivation, manufacturing, distribution in personal possession amounts without profit, transport, and consumption of psilocybin mushrooms and the chemical compounds contained in them for any person over the age of 18, or for any person younger than 18 with parental or guardian consent by amending California Health and Safety Codes HSC § 11 390 & 11391.”

Additionally, it offers a variety of “findings and declarations,” focusing on the therapeutic benefits of psilocybin mushrooms and naming the places where the mushrooms have already been decriminalized.

Photo by Madi via Wikimedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

