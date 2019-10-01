Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

328% Increase In US Hemp Cultivation Acreage: New Frontier Data Releases 2019 US Hemp Study
New Frontier Data  
October 01, 2019 9:21am   Comments
Share:
328% Increase In US Hemp Cultivation Acreage: New Frontier Data Releases 2019 US Hemp Study

New Frontier Data, the authority in data, analytics and business intelligence for the global cannabis industry, in collaboration with Vote Hemp, releases The U.S. Hemp Market: 2019 State Rankings. The report examines the current state of hemp cultivation in the United States. Findings include analysis of individual market's licensee landscape as well as predictions on the future of competition in pricing.

"The 29 U.S. states reporting licensed hemp cultivation acreage total almost half a million acres in combined cultivation land area, which is a massive increase compared to 2018 figures of a total land area barely over 100,000 acres. While there continues to be uncertainty and a healthy amount of confusion around hemp cultivation for CBD production, it is clear that demand is nonetheless continuing to rise across the U.S.," noted Giadha Aguirre de Carcer, New Frontier Data CEO and Founder. "As states issue more licenses, consumer demand increases, and mass-market retailers such as CVS and Walgreens continue to expand their own product offerings, we expect the FDA may be forced to provide further regulatory clarifications sooner rather than later."

Among the key findings from the report:

  • At least 70% of the 2019 U.S. hemp harvest is intended for extract production
  • Colorado leads the nation in hemp cultivation and processing land area with over 80,000 acres reported
  • Oregon, Kentucky Tennessee and Montana lead in hemp program expansion efforts
  • Tennessee leads in total hemp licenses issued in 2019
  • California is poised to be the top-producing hemp state for both conventional and organic production as thousands of acres have already been planted this year

To purchase and download The U.S. Hemp Market: 2019 State Rankings, please visit: www.newfrontierdata.com/StateRankings

 

About New Frontier Data:

New Frontier Data is an independent, technology-driven analytics company specializing in the cannabis industry. It offers vetted data, actionable business intelligence and risk management solutions for investors, operators, researchers and policymakers. New Frontier Data's reports and data have been cited in over 80 countries around the world to inform industry leaders. Founded in 2014, New Frontier Data is headquartered in Washington, D.C. with additional offices in Denver, CO, and London, U.K.

New Frontier Data does not take a position on the merits of cannabis legalization. Rather, its mission and mandate are to inform cannabis-related policy and business decisions through rigorous, issue-neutral and comprehensive analysis of the legal cannabis industry worldwide. For more information about New Frontier Data, please visit: http://www.NewFrontierData.com.

Media Contact:

Caroline Kowalski

media@NewFrontierData.com

1-844-420-3882 ext. 3

The post 328% Increase in U.S. Hemp Cultivation Acreage: New Frontier Data Releases 2019 U.S. Hemp Study appeared first on New Frontier Data.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: cannabis industry CBD HempCannabis News Global Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$20.77
-0.02
- 0.1%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$14.60
-0.0049
- 0.03%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$8.96
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$296.85
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
NECANN Maine Cannabis Convention
October 5, 2019 - October 6, 2019
Portland, ME
West Michigan Cannabis Expo
October 5, 2019 - October 6, 2019
Grand Rapids, MI
NECANN Convention
October 12, 2019
Providence, RI
The Retail and Dispensary Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 24, 2019
Portland, OR
see all

Tobacco Company Imperial Brands, Auxly Cannabis Close On Partnership, $92.8M Investment

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTC: CBWTF) announced Wednesday the closing of a transaction with Imperial Tobacco Group plc (OTC: IMBBY). As ... read more

Cannabis Companies: House's SAFE Act Vote A Milestone, Offers Promise For More Diversity In Sector

A vote in Congress to ease banking restrictions on cannabis companies is being praised for the possibility the legislation could make operating in the ... read more

The 'Who, What, When, Where And Why Of CBD': Nonprofit Releases Results Of Wide-Ranging Survey

Project CBD, a California-based nonprofit focused on researching the medical applications of CBD, released the results of its first CBD survey. The ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Report: Hong Kong Protester Shot On China Anniversary