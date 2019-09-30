Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PathogenDx Raises $7.5 Million In Series B Round
Natan Ponieman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2019 10:26am   Comments
Share:
PathogenDx Raises $7.5 Million In Series B Round

PathogenDx, Inc. announced Monday that it raised $7.5 Million in a Series B funding round led by Cresco Capital Partners.

The company raised the funds in less than three months with participation from Altitude Investment Management, Arcadian Investment Partners, Panther Opportunity Fund LLC, Salveo Capital, Flatiron Venture Partners and other investors. 

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

PathogenDx is an Arizona-based pathogen testing company that uses DNA-based technology to test for materials that can be harmful for human health in products from the cannabis, hemp, agriculture, food and beverage industries. 

“PathogenDx has pioneered one of the most precise and cutting-edge pathogen testing technologies on the market. This investment is a critical vote of confidence by industry leaders that our technology can and will make a significant impact across all pathogen testing industries,” CEO Milan Patel said in a statement. 

The company plans to expand its DNA processing platform over the next year so other industries can have access to “affordable and reliable pathogen test results to improve product safety and protect consumer health,” the CEO said. 

The company recently developed proprietary “microarray technology” that is able to reveal bacterial and fungal test results in six hours or less versus the industry standard of 72 hours or longer. 

“We are constantly looking for innovative businesses to build a robust cannabis market, and we were thoroughly impressed by Milan Patel’s long term vision for both his company and the industry,” Matt Hawkins, managing partner at Cresco Capital Partners, said in a statement. 

PathogenDx said it expects to have full federal approval of its technology for food and environmental applications by the first half of 2020. 

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

Photo by Chokniti Khongchum via Pexels.

Posted-In: Altitude Investment Management Arcadian Investment Partners Cresco Capital Partners Flatiron Venture PartnersCannabis News Financing Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$296.00
0.59
+ 0.2%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$15.28
-0.0201
- 0.13%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$21.46
-0.01
- 0.05%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$9.33
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
New podcast episodes every Thursday!
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
New podcast episodes every Thursday!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
NECANN Maine Cannabis Convention
October 5, 2019 - October 6, 2019
Portland, ME
West Michigan Cannabis Expo
October 5, 2019 - October 6, 2019
Grand Rapids, MI
NECANN Convention
October 12, 2019
Providence, RI
The Retail and Dispensary Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 24, 2019
Portland, OR
see all
New podcast episodes every Thursday!

Tobacco Company Imperial Brands, Auxly Cannabis Close On Partnership, $92.8M Investment

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTC: CBWTF) announced Wednesday the closing of a transaction with Imperial Tobacco Group plc (OTC: IMBBY). As ... read more

Cannabis Companies: House's SAFE Act Vote A Milestone, Offers Promise For More Diversity In Sector

A vote in Congress to ease banking restrictions on cannabis companies is being praised for the possibility the legislation could make operating in the ... read more

The 'Who, What, When, Where And Why Of CBD': Nonprofit Releases Results Of Wide-Ranging Survey

Project CBD, a California-based nonprofit focused on researching the medical applications of CBD, released the results of its first CBD survey. The ... read more
New podcast episodes every Thursday!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

FreightWaves Oil Report: Tough Times Out In The Oil Patch