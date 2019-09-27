Market Overview

AgraFlora Organics Signs Complementary Cooperation Agreement, Defers CA$2 Million Payment
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 27, 2019 12:54pm   Comments
AgraFlora Organics Signs Complementary Cooperation Agreement, Defers CA$2 Million Payment
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (CSE: AGRA) (OTC: PUFXF), said Friday it has signed a complementary cooperation agreement to defer the payment for a CA$2-million ($1.5 million) purchase of dried cannabis flower, setting deferred payments to be repaid in equal amounts of CA$250,000 over a total of CA$8 million in expected cannabis flower purchases.

Upon the new cooperation agreement, an unnamed party to the original agreement has signed to a non-brokered private placement for total proceeds of CA$2 million, the company said. 

Additionally, the company has issued 6.67 million transferable special warrants to a purchaser with a price of CA$0.30 per special warrant.

AgraFlora is a cannabis company with an international focus that runs an indoor cultivation operation in London.

Posted-In: Cannabis News Offerings Contracts Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

