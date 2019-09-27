AgraFlora Organics Signs Complementary Cooperation Agreement, Defers CA$2 Million Payment

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (CSE: AGRA) (OTC: PUFXF), said Friday it has signed a complementary cooperation agreement to defer the payment for a CA$2-million ($1.5 million) purchase of dried cannabis flower, setting deferred payments to be repaid in equal amounts of CA$250,000 over a total of CA$8 million in expected cannabis flower purchases.

Upon the new cooperation agreement, an unnamed party to the original agreement has signed to a non-brokered private placement for total proceeds of CA$2 million, the company said.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

Additionally, the company has issued 6.67 million transferable special warrants to a purchaser with a price of CA$0.30 per special warrant.

AgraFlora is a cannabis company with an international focus that runs an indoor cultivation operation in London.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.