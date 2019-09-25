Cannabis Gainers And Losers From September 25, 2019

Gainers

Future Farm Technologies Inc (OTC: FFRMF) shares surged by 17.07% to 5 cents.

KushCo Holdings Inc (OTC: KSHB) shares jumped 16.96% to close at $2.69.

Abattis Bioceuticals Corp (OTC: ATTBF) shares increased by 7.95% to close at 2 cents.

Nabis Holdings Inc (OTC: NABIF) shares advanced by 6.45% to 7 cents.

Kalytera Therapeutics Inc (OTC: KALTF) shares gained 6.33%, closing at 3 cents.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc (OTC: CBWTF) shares grew by 6.26% to 67 cents.

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd (OTC: GLDFF) shares closed 6.15% in the green at $0.03.

Losers

Cannabis Science Inc (OTC: CBIS) shares slid by 10.63% to close at 1 cent.

Marimed Inc (OTC: MRMD) shares dropped by 10.13% to $1.02.

Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTC: CURLF) shares fell by 8.57% to close at $6.40.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp (OTC: KHRNF) shares slumped by 7.57%, closing at 95 cents.

Halo Labs Inc (OTC: AGEEF) shares dropped by 7.18% to 26 cents.

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares lost 6.3% to close at 80 cents.

GrowGeneration Corp (OTC: GRWG) shares tumbled by 6.28%, eventually closing at $4.33.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTC: IMLFF) shares closed 6.26% in the red at 23 cents.

Invictus MD Strategies (OTC: IVITF) shares dropped by 6.12% to close at 16 cents.