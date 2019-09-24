Market Overview

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 24, 2019
Alex Oleinic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 24, 2019 4:34pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Ignite Intl Brands (OTC: BILZF) shares surged by 9.6% to $1.59.
  • MariMed (OTC: MRMD) shares increased by 12.38% to close at $1.14.
  • Medicine Man Technologies (OTC: MDCL) shares gained 6.81%, closing at $3.92.
  • Aleafia Health (OTC: ALEAF) shares appreciated by 5.15% to $0.70.
  • Kalytera Therapeutics (OTC: KALTF) shares rose by 5.04%, to close at $0.03.

Losers

  • Cannabis Science (OTC: CBIS) shares slid by 15.79% to close at $0.02.
  • Body and Mind (OTC: BMMJ) shares dropped by 15.78% to $0.81.
  • Intec Pharma (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares tumbled by 14.65% to $0.85.
  • KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares lost 11.2%, to close at $2.30.
  • Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares fell by 10.49%, eventually closing at $7.00.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares slid by 10.5%, closing at $3.79.
  • Golden Leaf Holdings (OTC: GLDFF) shares closed 10.03% in the red at $0.03.
  • Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) shares fell by 9.0% to $20.03.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares dropped by 8.63%, to close at $9.37.
  • Green Organic Dutchman (OTC: TGODF) shares fell 7.49% to close at $1.81.
  • Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF) shares dropped by 9.49%, to close at $9.44.
How Much Is The Price Of An Eighth Where You Live?

By WeedMaps News' Valli Herman, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. The most affordable place to buy an eighth of weed in August 2019 was once ... read more

Benzinga Cannabis' Javier Hasse To Speak At Major Events In The U.S., Jamaica, Argentina

DETROIT, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a financial technology company centered on delivering actionable trading insights, is announcing its ... read more

GW Pharma's CBD Seizure Drug Epidiolex Approved In Europe As Adjunctive Therapy

In another milestone, cannabinoid-based drug maker GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) said Monday the European regulatory agency has given the ... read more
