Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Traverse City Company Launches Self-Service Survey For Cannabis, Hemp Market Research
MITECHNEWS  
September 24, 2019 9:54am   Comments
Share:
Traverse City Company Launches Self-Service Survey For Cannabis, Hemp Market Research
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Leaf Traders, a company formed to develop the cannabis and hemp industry, announced the launch of a self-service survey marketplace for qualitative cannabis and hemp market research.

The Cannabis Survey Marketplace is a platform for customized cannabis and hemp B2C and B2B research and offers consumers cash rewards for completing surveys.

“It’s crucial for industry startups and established businesses to obtain consumer data and opinions. The sector is experiencing exponential growth, with several segments operating with little to no data,” said founder and CEO Brad Basar, who established Leaf Traders in 2017. “CSM is Leaf Trader’s first platform launch to serve the online data and marketing needs of the cannabis and hemp industry.”

CSM is modernizing an outdated market research model built on costly subscriptions that lack immediate business insights in today’s evolving economy. A CSM survey with 200 respondents is $600 compared to the industry standard of $5,000 to $15,000.

Businesses, professionals and consumers can create and post custom, targeted surveys quickly  and seamlessly utilizing three question formats, six survey types and thousands of targeting configurations. The breadth and scope is the differentiator, considering market research in cannabis and hemp is primarily limited to flower strains and products. CSM allows users to research any issue, from regional trends and business needs to cultivation practices and consumer products.

Addressing the lack of online marketing tools in the cannabis and hemp industry, users can create branded surveys that provide business insights and targeted marketing to likely customers.

On the consumer side, CSM provides real cash to cannabis influencers in one of the hottest and fastest growing sectors in the U.S. and Canada. The North American cannabis market is projected to grow from more than $8 billion in goods and services in 2017 to $35 billion by 2023, according to Research and Markets.

Visit leaftraders.com to set up a free account and subscribe to Leaf Traders’ monthly newsletter, Cannabis Inspired Innovations.

Leaf Traders is sponsoring Michigan’s Commercial Cannabis Conference & Expo Oct. 11 and 12 in Detroit. MITechNews.Com and MIMarijuanaReport.Com are media sponsors. For discounted ticket information, click on Discount Tickets

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: cannabis industry Hemp MITECHNEWS.COMCannabis News Markets General

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$17.11
0.0093
+ 0.05%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$23.01
-0.01
- 0.04%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$10.40
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$298.30
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 26, 2019
Lancaster, PA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
CanEx Jamaica Business Conference & Expo
September 26, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Montego Bay, Jamaica
see all

How Much Is The Price Of An Eighth Where You Live?

By WeedMaps News' Valli Herman, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. The most affordable place to buy an eighth of weed in August 2019 was once ... read more

Benzinga Cannabis' Javier Hasse To Speak At Major Events In The U.S., Jamaica, Argentina

DETROIT, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a financial technology company centered on delivering actionable trading insights, is announcing its ... read more

GW Pharma's CBD Seizure Drug Epidiolex Approved In Europe As Adjunctive Therapy

In another milestone, cannabinoid-based drug maker GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) said Monday the European regulatory agency has given the ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Italy's Cannabis Renaissance Taking Hold