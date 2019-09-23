Market Overview

Cannabis Gainers And Losers From September 23, 2019
Alex Oleinic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 23, 2019 5:55pm   Comments
Read more about our latest Cannabis News!

Gainers

  • DionyMed Brands Inc (OTC: DYMEF) shares surged by 46.95% to 19 cents. 
  • Halo Labs Inc (OTC: AGEEF) shares gained 14.29%, closing at 28 cents. 
  • InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTC: IMLFF) shares increased by 12.71% to close at 26 cents. 
  • Cannabis Science Inc (OTC: CBIS) shares increased by 11.76% to 0.019 cents. 
  • Marimed Inc (OTC: MRMD) shares advanced by 9.78% to close at $1.01.
  • Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) shares closed 7.97% in the green at $2.17.
  • Nabis Holdings Inc (OTC: NABIF) shares rose 7.14% to close at 0.075 cents. 

Losers

  • CV Sciences Inc (OTC: CVSI) shares slid by 12.2%, eventually closing at $2.23.
  • General Cannabis Corp (OTC: CANN) shares tumbled by 10.98% to 73 cents. 
  • KushCo Holdings Inc (OTC: KSHB) shares fell by 10.07% to close at $2.59.
  • Kalytera Therapeutics Inc (OTC: KALTF) shares dropped by 8.46% to close at 0.029 cents. 
  • Liberty Health Sciences Inc (OTC: LHSIF) shares decreased by 8.05% to 32 cents. 
  • SugarBud Craft Growers Corp (OTC: RLLRF) shares closed 7.23% in the red at 0.075 cents. 
  • High Tide Inc (OTC: HITIF) shares dropped by 6.86% to close at 25 cents. 
  • Greenlane Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares lost 6.61%, closing at $4.24.
  • cbdMD Inc (AMEX: YCBD) shares ended 5.77% lower at $4.41.
  • Cresco Labs Inc (OTC: CRLBF) shares dropped by 5.63% to $6.54.
  • Flower One Holdings INc (OTC: FLOOF) shares declined by 5.63% to close at $1.34.
Read more about our latest Cannabis News!

Posted-In: Cannabis Gainers Cannabis Losers cannabis stocksCannabis News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

How Much Is The Price Of An Eighth Where You Live?

By WeedMaps News' Valli Herman, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. The most affordable place to buy an eighth of weed in August 2019 was once ... read more

Benzinga Cannabis' Javier Hasse To Speak At Major Events In The U.S., Jamaica, Argentina

DETROIT, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a financial technology company centered on delivering actionable trading insights, is announcing its ... read more

GW Pharma's CBD Seizure Drug Epidiolex Approved In Europe As Adjunctive Therapy

In another milestone, cannabinoid-based drug maker GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) said Monday the European regulatory agency has given the ... read more
