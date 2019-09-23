Cannabis Gainers And Losers From September 23, 2019
Gainers
- DionyMed Brands Inc (OTC: DYMEF) shares surged by 46.95% to 19 cents.
- Halo Labs Inc (OTC: AGEEF) shares gained 14.29%, closing at 28 cents.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTC: IMLFF) shares increased by 12.71% to close at 26 cents.
- Cannabis Science Inc (OTC: CBIS) shares increased by 11.76% to 0.019 cents.
- Marimed Inc (OTC: MRMD) shares advanced by 9.78% to close at $1.01.
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) shares closed 7.97% in the green at $2.17.
- Nabis Holdings Inc (OTC: NABIF) shares rose 7.14% to close at 0.075 cents.
Losers
- CV Sciences Inc (OTC: CVSI) shares slid by 12.2%, eventually closing at $2.23.
- General Cannabis Corp (OTC: CANN) shares tumbled by 10.98% to 73 cents.
- KushCo Holdings Inc (OTC: KSHB) shares fell by 10.07% to close at $2.59.
- Kalytera Therapeutics Inc (OTC: KALTF) shares dropped by 8.46% to close at 0.029 cents.
- Liberty Health Sciences Inc (OTC: LHSIF) shares decreased by 8.05% to 32 cents.
- SugarBud Craft Growers Corp (OTC: RLLRF) shares closed 7.23% in the red at 0.075 cents.
- High Tide Inc (OTC: HITIF) shares dropped by 6.86% to close at 25 cents.
- Greenlane Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares lost 6.61%, closing at $4.24.
- cbdMD Inc (AMEX: YCBD) shares ended 5.77% lower at $4.41.
- Cresco Labs Inc (OTC: CRLBF) shares dropped by 5.63% to $6.54.
- Flower One Holdings INc (OTC: FLOOF) shares declined by 5.63% to close at $1.34.
