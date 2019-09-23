Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories of the Week

Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In this week’s rendition, we’ll recap and countdown the top 10 marijuana stock news stories for the week of September 16th – 22nd, 2019.

Without further ado, let’s get started.

10. Bruce Linton Sees Psychedelics Having a Similar Run as the Cannabis Boom

The founder and former CEO of Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) Bruce Linton announced his highly anticipated return to the cannabis industry. Amongst his list of initiatives were various new advisory roles and investments within the cannabis sector which included his activist investment in Slang Worldwide (CSE: SLNG) (OTCPK: SLGWF).

In addition to his cannabis-related endeavours, Linton disclosed that he is also entering the new frontier of psychedelics.

9. Take a Virtual Tour of Aleafia Health’s Automated State-of-the-Art Niagara Greenhouse

In an email to investors, Aleafia Health (TSX: ALEF) (OTCQX: ALEAF) released a series of high-quality images of its world-class 160,000 sq. ft. modern, fully automated Niagara Greenhouse.

The Niagara facility boasts an impressive automated system that includes moving container benches and automatic potting machines which were designed to increase yields, reduce expenses, limit risk and allow the company to produce continuous year-round premium cannabis harvests.

Aleafia’s Niagara Greenhouse is truly a sight to behold, take the virtual tour and see for yourself.

8. AGLC to Return $1.3 Million Worth of CannTrust Products

CannTrust (TSX: TRST) (NYSE: CTST) reported on Thursday that the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission (AGLC) has decided to return $1.3 million worth of the company’s products.

The AGLC news comes on the heels of Health Canada suspending CannTrust’s sales and cultivation licenses earlier in the week.

7. Alliance Global Initiates Bullish Coverage on 4 Cannabis Stocks

Alliance Global analyst Aaron Grey has initiated coverage on four cannabis stocks.

The analyst issued a buy rating on all four stocks which included Acreage Holdings (CSE: ACRG.U) (OTCQX: ACRGF), Village Farms (TSX: VFF) (NASDAQ: VFF), Green Thumb (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF) and GrowGeneration (OTCQX: GRWG).

6. iAnthus to Acquire Sierra Well for $27.6 Million

iAnthus (CSE: IAN) (OTCQX: ITHUF) struck a deal this week to acquire Sierra Well also known as WSCC, Inc. for $27.6 million.

As per the terms of the deal, iAnthus will pay Sierra Well $22.5 million in iAnthus stock and $5.1 million in cash.

5. Valens GroWorks Becomes 1st Third-Party Processor to Sign Deal with Shoppers Drug Mart

Valens GroWorks (TSXV: VGW) (OTCQX: VGWCF) is the first third-party cannabis processor to sign a supply deal with Shoppers Drug Mart.

Valens will supply cannabis oil gelcaps and tinctures to Shoppers Drug Mart’s e-commerce division, Medical Cannabis by Shoppers.

4. Supreme Cannabis Reports 91% Revenue Increase and Positive EBITDA in Q4 Earnings

Supreme Cannabis (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) reported Q4 2019 earnings this week.

The company posted revenue of $19 million and adjusted EBITDA of $3.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA came in above analyst estimates of $0.85 million.

3. Cresco Labs and Origin House Merger is Moving Forward

Cresco Labs (CSE: CL) (OTCQX: CLRBF) reported that its acquisition of Origin House (CSE: OH) (OTCQX: ORHOF) is now significantly closer to completion following the company’s substantial compliance with the DOJ’s second request for information.

Cresco Labs and Origin House are now set to complete the transaction by November 15, 2019, at the latest.

2. CannTrust’s Cannabis Licences Suspended by Health Canada, Is This the Death Blow?

The verdict is finally in on CannTrust Holdings (TSX: TRST) (NYSE: CTST) after it was reported that Health Canada informed the company of its decision to suspend its cannabis cultivation and sales licenses.

Health Canada dropped the hammer on CannTrust, but is there still light at the end of the tunnel?

1. Bruce is Back: Linton Makes His Highly-Anticipated Return to the Cannabis Sector

After nearly two months of waiting, Bruce Linton is making his long-awaited return to the industry he helped build.

After founding and building the world’s largest cannabis company Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC), Linton has turned over a new leaf as he announced multiple new investments and advisory roles.

