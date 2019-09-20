Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency's Latest Weekly Licensing Report

In November 2018, Michigan voters legalized recreational cannabis, creating the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act.

The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency has released its weekly licensing report for the period of Sept. 9-13. Here are the results:

Prequalifications Approved

Utopia Farms, LLC, Grower Class C

Utopia Extracts, LLC, Processor

L. George's Industries, Inc., Grower Class A

Michelson Investments, Inc., Safety Compliance Facility

Besa, LLC, Grower Class A

Top Hill Compassion Center, Provisioning Center

Mule Secure Transport, LLC, Secure Transporter

Blue Transit, LLC, Secure Transporter

PRW Ventures, LLC, Provisioning Center

B & R In Action, LLC, Provisioning Center







Dasenna Therapeutics, LLC, Processor

Mother Nurtures, LLC, Provisioning Center

Epic Roots, LLC, Grower Class A

MBWII, Inc, Provisioning Center

Blake's Garden, LLC, Provisioning Center

Mercy Wellcare, LLC, Provisioning Center

MI Secure Delivery, LLC, Secure Transporter

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

Licensure Approved

Morenci Brothers Holding Group, LLC, Grower Class C

A2BG, LLC, Grower Class C

A2BG, LLC, Grower Class C

A2BG, LLC, Grower Class C

Ownership Changes Licensure Approved

Lake Effect Group, LLC, Provisioning Center

Portage Acquisitions, Inc, Processor

Renewals Approved

BlueSol Biomedical, LLC, Grower Class C

The Barn, LLC, Provisioning Center

Custom Built Properties, LLC, Provisioning Center

Humblebee Products, LLC, Processor

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.