Cannabis Gainers And Losers From September 19, 2019
Alex Oleinic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 19, 2019 5:13pm   Comments
Cannabis Gainers And Losers From September 19, 2019
Gainers

  • Acacia Diversified Hldgs (OTC: ACCA) shares surged by 55.26%, to close at $0.08.
  • Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTC: CNBX) shares appreciated by 23.81% to $0.26.
  • Global Hemp Group (OTC: GBHPF) shares grew by 16.12% to $0.04.
  • Target Group (OTC: CBDY) shares increased by 14.75% to $0.07.
  • Halo Labs (OTC: AGEEF) shares gained 10.08% to $0.25.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares gained 7.87%, closing at $1.37.
  • iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares advanced by 6.47% to $2.15.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares increased by 4.47% to $4.44.

Losers

  • DionyMed Brands (OTC: DYMEF) shares slid by 53% to $0.20.
  • Intec Pharma (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares tumbled by 17.11%, eventually closing at $0.9.
  • MariMed (OTC: MRMD) shares dropped by 16.51% to $0.79.
  • Australis Capital (OTC: AUSAF) shares fell by 14.12% to $0.57.
  • Abattis Bioceuticals (OTC: ATTBF) shares depreciated by 11.04% to $0.02.
  • Beleave (OTC: BLEVF) shares declined by 10.0% to $0.04.
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares slumped by 8.51%, closing at $26.34.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares closed 7.49% in the red at $14.94.
  • cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares tumbled by 7.48%, eventually closing at $4.70.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares declined by 6.66% to close at $10.23.
Posted-In: Cannabis Gainers Cannabis Losers cannabis stocksCannabis After-Hours Center Markets

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

