Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cronos CEO Talks Vaping With Cramer

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 19, 2019 12:46pm   Comments
Share:
Cronos CEO Talks Vaping With Cramer
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Cannabis company Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) plans on launching vaping devices in Canada with a focus on safety, quality and proper ingredients, company founder and CEO Mike Gorenstein told CNBC's Jim Cramer.

What Happened

Cronos opened a cannabinoid device R&D facility in Israel in May intended to support its initiatives for selling next-generation vape products that are meant for cannabinoid applications.

The new facility has been leveraging the company's six years worth of research and will culminate in the launch of a new vaping brand, Spinach, the CEO said on Wednesday's "Mad Money."

The brand name is a subtle play on the food item, which most kids hate and should turn underage smokers away from the products, he said. 

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

Cramer Lends His Support

Cronos' line of CBD products earned a live endorsement from Cramer, who is a spokesperson for the American Migraine Foundation.

On live TV, he said there are 30 million people who suffer from migraines, and putting a Cronos-branded CBD cream on their head can offer relief.

"It is the only thing that works," Cramer said. "We all know it, but we are all afraid to talk about it."

Altria 'Extremely Helpful'

Tobacco company Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) bought a 45% ownership stake in Cronos, and the relationship has been "extremely helpful," Gorenstein said.

Cronos is a young company that focuses on innovation and brands with big ambitions, but with a product line that remains controversial, he said. 

Altria has a similar background and over many decades transformed itself to become a "manufacturing, distribution and brand powerhouse," the CEO said. 

Cronos shares were down 4% at $10.51 at the time of publication Thursday. 

Related Links:

MediPharm Signs Manufacturing Agreement With Cronos Group

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: CBD CNBC Jim Cramer Mad Money Mike GorensteinCannabis Markets Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MO + CRON)

MediPharm Signs Manufacturing Agreement With Cronos Group
The Latest On Juul: Congress Threatens Subpoena; China, India Halt Sales
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Altria, Apple, Caterpillar, Ford, Oracle And More
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$10.71
-0.1671
- 1.54%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$23.82
-0.2305
- 0.96%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$302.36
1.22
+ 0.41%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$17.69
0.06
+ 0.34%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 26, 2019
Lancaster, PA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
see all

New Report Claims Latin American Cannabis Markets Show No Signs Of Near-Term Development

Market research and cannabis consultancy company Brightfield Group on Tuesday released a report analyzing the current state of the Latin American cannabis ... read more

Shopify Launches CBD Business In The US: 'Shopify Didn't Get Into CBD; CBD Got Into Retail'

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) (TSX: SHOP) is launching Tuesday a series of new features aimed at helping merchants selling hemp and hemp-derived CBD products in ... read more

Meet Pluto, The New Cannabis Brand That Just Gets What Cool People Like Nowadays

Pluto is officially debuting this week at famed cannabis event Hall Of Flowers. It does not present itself as a cannabis brand, but rather as an alternative ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

32 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

A Look At The Supply Chain