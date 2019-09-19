Market Overview

'For the Rebel In All Of Us': Dennis Hopper's Daughter Launches Cannabis Strain
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 19, 2019 12:32pm   Comments
The cannabis brand Hopper Reserve is carrying on the rebellious artistic legacy of the late actor Dennis Hopper, star of films such as "Easy Rider" and "Blue Velvet." 

Hopper's daughter Marin is selling the cannabis strains bearing his name, Variety reported Wednesday

Hopper, who died of cancer at the age of 74 in 2010, used cannabis to ease his suffering in the last stages of the disease.

“It was something he could unwind with and enjoy in a very peaceful, fun-loving way,” Marin said of her father's use of cannabis. 

Before he died, Hopper said to his daughter that he would like to have his own strain when cannabis becomes legal, Dina Browner, owner of three dispensaries, told Variety. 

"And the packaging reflects how he would’ve smoked it, rolling his own and lighting it with a match." 

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

A Hopper Reserve package includes 1 gram of California indoor-grown flower, two packs of rolling papers and a pair of matches, with the slogan “for the rebel in all of us.” The cannabis is available in sativa, hybrid and indica strains. 

The premium cannabis brand "pays homage to the late legend, celebrating his inimitable unbridled spirit and stoking the fire of his enduring legacy," according to the Hopper Reserve website. 

Photo courtesy of Hopper Reserve. 

