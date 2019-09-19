Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CannaKorp Brings Wisp System To Arizona, Partners With Nabis Holdings
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 19, 2019 11:35am   Comments
Share:
CannaKorp Brings Wisp System To Arizona, Partners With Nabis Holdings
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Target Group Inc (OTC: CBDY) and its subsidiary CannaKorp Inc. announced Thursday an agreement to distribute its Wisp Vaporizer and Wisp Pods in Arizona.

The company also partnered with Nabis Holdings Inc. for the manufacturing and distribution of Wisp Pods and the sales of Wisp Vaporizers.

"This strategic alliance brings an exciting new approach to the state, not only selling ultra-premium product through Wisp Pods at their soon-to-launch retail stores, but also providing a statewide, wholesale distribution network for the Wisp System," CannaKorp CEO Saul Niddam said in a statement.

"We're thrilled to be launching in the Arizona market with a strategic partner that shares our vision of providing a great experience through ground-breaking, easy-to-use technology."

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

The Wisp System is a home appliance for easier conversion of herbal products into a vapor form without combustion and additives, the company said.

Nabis Holdings is "thrilled" to strike a strategic partnership with CannaKorp, Nabis CEO and Director Shay Shnet said in a statement. 

"The Wisp Vaporizing System will combine with our custom line of pods to create a unique home appliance cannabis experience." 

The technology offers choice, expertise and consistency, Shnet said. 

"In keeping with our mission to innovate and become a recognized leader in the industry, we are excited to launch this new collaboration."

Target Group shares were trading 14.75% higher at .070 cents at the time of publication. 

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Photo courtesy of Target Group. 

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Cannabis News Penny Stocks Contracts Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CBDY)

Cannabis Gainers And Losers From September 18, 2019
Cannabis Gainers And Losers From September 16, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$10.71
-0.1671
- 1.54%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$23.82
-0.2305
- 0.96%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$302.36
1.22
+ 0.41%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$17.69
0.06
+ 0.34%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 26, 2019
Lancaster, PA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
see all

New Report Claims Latin American Cannabis Markets Show No Signs Of Near-Term Development

Market research and cannabis consultancy company Brightfield Group on Tuesday released a report analyzing the current state of the Latin American cannabis ... read more

Shopify Launches CBD Business In The US: 'Shopify Didn't Get Into CBD; CBD Got Into Retail'

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) (TSX: SHOP) is launching Tuesday a series of new features aimed at helping merchants selling hemp and hemp-derived CBD products in ... read more

Meet Pluto, The New Cannabis Brand That Just Gets What Cool People Like Nowadays

Pluto is officially debuting this week at famed cannabis event Hall Of Flowers. It does not present itself as a cannabis brand, but rather as an alternative ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

TiENPAY Spearheads Work On Next-Gen Mobile Wallets

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Activity In FedEx