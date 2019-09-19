CannaKorp Brings Wisp System To Arizona, Partners With Nabis Holdings

Target Group Inc (OTC: CBDY) and its subsidiary CannaKorp Inc. announced Thursday an agreement to distribute its Wisp Vaporizer and Wisp Pods in Arizona.

The company also partnered with Nabis Holdings Inc. for the manufacturing and distribution of Wisp Pods and the sales of Wisp Vaporizers.

"This strategic alliance brings an exciting new approach to the state, not only selling ultra-premium product through Wisp Pods at their soon-to-launch retail stores, but also providing a statewide, wholesale distribution network for the Wisp System," CannaKorp CEO Saul Niddam said in a statement.

"We're thrilled to be launching in the Arizona market with a strategic partner that shares our vision of providing a great experience through ground-breaking, easy-to-use technology."

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

The Wisp System is a home appliance for easier conversion of herbal products into a vapor form without combustion and additives, the company said.

Nabis Holdings is "thrilled" to strike a strategic partnership with CannaKorp, Nabis CEO and Director Shay Shnet said in a statement.

"The Wisp Vaporizing System will combine with our custom line of pods to create a unique home appliance cannabis experience."

The technology offers choice, expertise and consistency, Shnet said.

"In keeping with our mission to innovate and become a recognized leader in the industry, we are excited to launch this new collaboration."

Target Group shares were trading 14.75% higher at .070 cents at the time of publication.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Photo courtesy of Target Group.