Stem Holdings, Apex Global Brands Launch CBD Licensing Partnership
Natan Ponieman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 19, 2019 8:01am   Comments
Stem Holdings, Apex Global Brands Launch CBD Licensing Partnership
Stem Holdings Inc. (OTC: STMH), a vertically integrated cannabis cultivation, extraction, retail and distribution company, announced the launch of a licensing partnership Thursday with Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ: APEX), an international brand ownership and marketing company.

“Apex manages a world-class brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories, and we are thrilled to partner with them to extend their diverse brand portfolio into the CBD category,” Stem Holding CEO Adam Berk told Benzinga.

Apex regularly collaborates with external brands to develop products that fit their portfolio.

Stem will leverage Apex’s retail distribution and marketing platform to market its line of medical CBD products.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

Apex's selection process for a CBD partner was a rigorous one, said Apex Global Brands CEO Henry Stupp.

Stem’s new line of CBD products will be targeted to fit the consumer profile of some of Apex’s most notable brands, which include HI-TECH, an outdoor footwear, clothing and accessory brand; Magnum, a military and workwear brand; and Everyday California, a surf/adventure footwear and apparel brand.

"Our medical division is working with the Apex Global Brand’s team to launch well-positioned products that will deliver the benefits and values exemplified by these brands while creating a new profit center for their retailers in all channels," said Stem CEO Berk.

The products are expected to hit shelves in early 2020.

Posted-In: Adam Berk CBD Henry Stupp

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

