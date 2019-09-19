Stem Holdings, Apex Global Brands Launch CBD Licensing Partnership

Stem Holdings Inc. (OTC: STMH), a vertically integrated cannabis cultivation, extraction, retail and distribution company, announced the launch of a licensing partnership Thursday with Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ: APEX), an international brand ownership and marketing company.

“Apex manages a world-class brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories, and we are thrilled to partner with them to extend their diverse brand portfolio into the CBD category,” Stem Holding CEO Adam Berk told Benzinga.

Apex regularly collaborates with external brands to develop products that fit their portfolio.

Stem will leverage Apex’s retail distribution and marketing platform to market its line of medical CBD products.

Apex's selection process for a CBD partner was a rigorous one, said Apex Global Brands CEO Henry Stupp.

Stem’s new line of CBD products will be targeted to fit the consumer profile of some of Apex’s most notable brands, which include HI-TECH, an outdoor footwear, clothing and accessory brand; Magnum, a military and workwear brand; and Everyday California, a surf/adventure footwear and apparel brand.

"Our medical division is working with the Apex Global Brand’s team to launch well-positioned products that will deliver the benefits and values exemplified by these brands while creating a new profit center for their retailers in all channels," said Stem CEO Berk.

The products are expected to hit shelves in early 2020.