Cannabis Gainers And Losers From September 18, 2019
Alex Oleinic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 18, 2019 4:27pm   Comments
Cannabis Gainers And Losers From September 18, 2019
Gainers

  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares rose 14.56%, to close at $4.25.
  • Kalytera Therapeutics (OTC: KALTF) shares closed 10.0% in the green at $0.03.
  • Valens Groworks (OTC: VGWCF) shares advanced by 8.64% to $3.09.
  • Canopy Rivers (OTC: CNPOF) shares appreciated by 8.54%, closing at $1.78.
  • Indiva (OTC: NDVAF) shares grew by 4.44% to close at $0.23.
  • Green Organic Dutchman (OTC: TGODF) shares gained 3.39%, closing at $1.83.

Losers

  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares slid by 21.77% to $8.84.
  • Nabis Holdings (OTC: NABIF) shares tumbled by 10.98%, closing at $0.06.
  • Intec Pharma (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares lost 10.77%, eventually closing at $1.16.
  • MariMed (OTC: MRMD) shares ended 9.13% in the red at $0.94.
  • Zelda Therapeutics (OTC: ZLDAF) shares fell by 8.8% to $0.05.
  • Target Group (OTC: CBDY) shares declined by 7.58% to $0.06.
  • Green Growth Brands (OTC: GGBXF) shares inched down by 5.6% to close at $1.18.
