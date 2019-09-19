Market Overview

A Look At 2 New Cannabis Products Beverages
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 19, 2019 1:24pm   Comments
A Look At 2 New Cannabis Products Beverages
As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Benzinga put together a short list of some of the most interesting new cannabis products launched recently.

Eclipse CBD-Infused Beverage

Eclipse, a Portland-based CBD-infused beverage brand launched a CBD-infused sparkling water, which touts 20mg of CBD per serving in flavors Mint, Mixed Berry, and Lemon Lime.

“With the legalization of hemp came the market opportunity to provide consumers with clean, effective CBD,” says Eclipse CEO Ryan Stroud. “In January of 2019, the sparkling water market spiked 13% industry-wide, totaling $2.2 billion annually. Combine that growth and potential with a burgeoning CBD industry - which is expected to reach $2.2 billion by 2023 - and you have a market ripe for Eclipse.”

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

Prima Beauty Products

Prima, a science-based beauty and wellness brand focused on hemp-based cannabinoids launched Botanical Elixirs. These fully dissolvable CBD powders can be mixed into your favorite drink, providing an easy way to ingest a potent dose on the go in a single serving format.

"Our new Botanical Elixirs solve some of the biggest challenges consumers face in the CBD category," Christopher Gavigan, founder and CEO of Prima, and the co-founder of The Honest Company, tells Benzinga. "They provide a consistent measurement every time, and superior absorption over traditional oil-based oral products, maximizing the benefit of these plant actives and their tangible impact on the body. We will continue to create innovative, efficacious products that are delightful to use to support our busy, modern lives and promote overall wellbeing."

Posted-In: Botanical Elixirs Eclipse CBD Prima CBDCannabis Health Care Markets General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

