Cannabis Deals And M&A Picking Up Steam Again
Viridian Capital Advisors , Benzinga Contributor  
September 18, 2019 1:22pm   Comments
Cannabis Deals And M&A Picking Up Steam Again
The Viridian Cannabis Deal Tracker is an information service that monitors capital raise and M&A activity in the legal cannabis industry. Analyzing within 12 key industry sectors, the Viridian Cannabis Deal Tracker provides cannabis companies, investors, and acquirers with the data, trends, and intelligence they need to make informed decisions regarding deal valuations, terms, and structures. Since its inception, the Viridian Cannabis Deal Tracker has tracked and analyzed more than 2,400 capital raises totaling over $29 billion as well as more than 800 M&A transactions. Find it exclusively on Benzinga Cannabis every week!

INVESTMENT AND M&A ACTIVITY IN THE CANNABIS INDUSTRY FOR 9/9/2019 TO 9/13/2019

CAPITAL RAISES

•    Sixteen raises closed this past week, totaling nearly $267 million and outpacing the 12 deals totaling just over $73 million from the same week last year. While there were more deals closed this week compared to the prior-year period, the significantly greater aggregate capital raised led to an average deal size more than two and a half times greater ($16.1 million vs. $6.1 million). While we have seen some weakness in the cannabis capital markets in 2019, these large raise amounts point to continued investor interest in the sector.

•    Of the sixteen raises, eleven used equity structures. However, again this week, the largest raise closed used a debt structure. We continue to see the largest operators, particularly those in the Cultivation & Retail sector with large asset bases, able to raise large sums by issuing debt.

•    This week, the sixteen capital raise transactions were split evenly between "touching the plant" and ancillary businesses, pointing to continued broad capital markets activity in the cannabis industry.

MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS

•    We tracked six closed M&A transactions this past week, a count far fewer than the ten closed this week last year.

•    All of the closed transactions, aside from the reverse takeover, involved private companies as the targets. This week, however, not all the buyers were public as we have seen in prior periods.

•    We continue to see acquisitions of non-cannabis-related businesses by those in the cannabis sector. This week, an infused products company, Bhang, bought a non-cannabis organic nutritional beverage business, Red Ace, and a European medical cannabis business, Cannaray, purchased a non-cannabis drug distributor and importer, Therismos. We expect to see more acquisitions like these as cannabis companies look to capture valuable assets, technologies, or synergies from outside of the industry.

•    United States operators continue to utilize reverse takeovers to list on Canadian public exchanges. We expect this to persist until the U.S.-domiciled exchanges change their stance on listing companies with U.S. cannabis operations, a shift that may require a change in U.S. federal policy before being effectuated.

Related Story: Institutional Investors, From Credit Suisse To Citigroup, Helped Fund Cannabis Companies Last Month

WEEKLY SUMMARY

CAPITAL RAISES

MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS

YEAR-TO-DATE SUMMARY

CAPITAL RAISES

Capital Raises by Week

Capital Raises by Sector

MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS

 

M&A Activity by Week

M&A Activity by Sector

Photo by Javier Hasse.

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Posted-In: Cannabis Deals Cannabis M&A Harrison Phillips

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

New Report Claims Latin American Cannabis Markets Show No Signs Of Near-Term Development

Market research and cannabis consultancy company Brightfield Group on Tuesday released a report analyzing the current state of the Latin American cannabis ... read more

Shopify Launches CBD Business In The US: 'Shopify Didn't Get Into CBD; CBD Got Into Retail'

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) (TSX: SHOP) is launching Tuesday a series of new features aimed at helping merchants selling hemp and hemp-derived CBD products in ... read more

Meet Pluto, The New Cannabis Brand That Just Gets What Cool People Like Nowadays

Pluto is officially debuting this week at famed cannabis event Hall Of Flowers. It does not present itself as a cannabis brand, but rather as an alternative ... read more
