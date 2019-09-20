A 'Hyperaccelerator' For Cannabis Startups Is Coming To New York

CanopyBoulder will be hosting a Startup Weekend on Sept. 27-29, which it defines as a cannabis-related startup “hyperaccelerator.”

Eight startup teams have been chosen to participate in the networking, education, mentoring and pitch competition. In addition, the educational sessions and final pitch competition are open to the public.

Topics covered will include everything from the state of the New York cannabis market to sales and marketing, to fundraising best practices, to pro-formas and financials.

Friday is a networking event with the teams of entrepreneurs. Saturday is a busy day of mentor presentations/panel discussions followed by one-on-one pitch coaching. Sunday is a day of work assisted by mentors, culminating in a pitch competition. The winner will receive a free pass to Arcview NYC (Oct. 2-4) and a basket of free consulting from a number of the sponsors and mentors.

“We are curious as to how much interest there is in cannabis entrepreneurship in NYC,” explained Patrick Rea, CEO and Co-Founder of CanopyBoulder. “We also realize that a full, 13-week program is disqualifying for a lot of people who do not have the ability to uproot their lives for that time. This event allows us to bring a sampling of what we do for entrepreneurs to the NYC market.

"We aim to let our actions speak for themselves when it comes to the issue of social equity & restorative justice, as we want to make our content and resources available to those communities disproportionately impacted by the failed war on drugs. Our goal is to provide these entrepreneurs with the resources they need to continue to grow their startups into investable companies.”