Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A 'Hyperaccelerator' For Cannabis Startups Is Coming To New York
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 20, 2019 2:30pm   Comments
Share:
A 'Hyperaccelerator' For Cannabis Startups Is Coming To New York
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

CanopyBoulder will be hosting a Startup Weekend on Sept. 27-29, which it defines as a cannabis-related startup “hyperaccelerator.”

Eight startup teams have been chosen to participate in the networking, education, mentoring and pitch competition. In addition, the educational sessions and final pitch competition are open to the public.

Topics covered will include everything from the state of the New York cannabis market to sales and marketing, to fundraising best practices, to pro-formas and financials.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

Friday is a networking event with the teams of entrepreneurs. Saturday is a busy day of mentor presentations/panel discussions followed by one-on-one pitch coaching. Sunday is a day of work assisted by mentors, culminating in a pitch competition. The winner will receive a free pass to Arcview NYC (Oct. 2-4) and a basket of free consulting from a number of the sponsors and mentors.

We are curious as to how much interest there is in cannabis entrepreneurship in NYC,” explained Patrick Rea, CEO and Co-Founder of CanopyBoulder. “We also realize that a full, 13-week program is disqualifying for a lot of people who do not have the ability to uproot their lives for that time. This event allows us to bring a sampling of what we do for entrepreneurs to the NYC market.

"We aim to let our actions speak for themselves when it comes to the issue of social equity & restorative justice, as we want to make our content and resources available to those communities disproportionately impacted by the failed war on drugs. Our goal is to provide these entrepreneurs with the resources they need to continue to grow their startups into investable companies.”

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Cannabis Accelerator Canopy Boulder Patrick ReaCannabis Events Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$17.22
-0.3469
- 1.97%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$23.13
-0.43
- 1.83%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$10.45
-0.1221
- 1.15%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$298.54
-2.53
- 0.84%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
New podcast episodes every Thursday!
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
New podcast episodes every Thursday!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 26, 2019
Lancaster, PA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
see all
New podcast episodes every Thursday!

New Report Claims Latin American Cannabis Markets Show No Signs Of Near-Term Development

Market research and cannabis consultancy company Brightfield Group on Tuesday released a report analyzing the current state of the Latin American cannabis ... read more

Shopify Launches CBD Business In The US: 'Shopify Didn't Get Into CBD; CBD Got Into Retail'

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) (TSX: SHOP) is launching Tuesday a series of new features aimed at helping merchants selling hemp and hemp-derived CBD products in ... read more

Meet Pluto, The New Cannabis Brand That Just Gets What Cool People Like Nowadays

Pluto is officially debuting this week at famed cannabis event Hall Of Flowers. It does not present itself as a cannabis brand, but rather as an alternative ... read more
New podcast episodes every Thursday!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

More Bearish Tidings For The Hong Kong ETF