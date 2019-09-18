Market Overview

1933 Industries To Sell Iconic Jack Herer Cannabis Strain And Branded Products In Nevada
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 18, 2019 12:17pm   Comments
1933 Industries Inc (OTC: TGIFF) has partnered with Jack Herer to distribute the brand’s products and iconic strain across Nevada.

Created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, and named after the esteemed cannabis decriminalization activist, Jack Herer quickly earned a reputation for its sativa-dominant hybrid strain; winning High Times' highly coveted Cannabis Cup in 1994.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

“We are extremely excited about what this new partnership means for the Nevada cannabis market," 1933 Industries CEO Chris Rebentisch told Bezinga. "Jack Herer compliments and aligns with 1933's growing portfolio of premium brands, and stands out as one of the world's best cannabis strains."

This marks another high-profile licensing deal this year for 1933. In April, the company partnered with Tony Hawk to carry the skateboarder's line of CBD and hemp products, House of Hawk.

Posted-In: High Times Jack Herer Jack Herer Nevada Jack Herer Vegas Tony HawkCannabis News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

