Paraguay To Start Issuing Medical Cannabis Production Licenses
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 18, 2019 11:55am   Comments
Paraguay is set to establish rules for the country's first commercial cannabis production licenses, Julio Mazzoleni, the Paraguayan minister of public health and social welfare, announced last week at a press conference, according to Marijuana Business Daily.

Starting in October, Paraguay will open up the application process for businesses seeking to obtain medical cannabis production licenses. Five vertically integrated licenses will be offered, and the National Health Surveillance — Dirección Nacional de Vigilancia Sanitaria, or DNVS — will manage the application procedure.

Marijuana Business Daily also reported that the Senate has passed a bill that allows growing cannabis for medical purposes at home.

Paraguay legalized medical cannabis at the end of 2017, and in August 2018 approved the regulatory decree that explains how the law is supposed to be enacted.

Mazzoleni restated some of the requests from the decree, such as that license owners must contribute 2% of their total production to the Paraguayan Ministry of Health.

The ministry will deliver medical cannabis products for free to domestic patients suffering from conditions for which it is scientifically proven that medical cannabis can help.

Photo via Wikimedia.

Posted-In: Marijuana Business Daily

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

