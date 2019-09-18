Judge Halts Indiana's Ban On Smokable Hemp

Smokable hemp can’t be easily distinguished from marijuana, which has led some states to consider a ban on the substance.

Indiana was one such state, with Gov. Eric Holcomb signing a law banning smokable hemp. This triggered a lawsuit signed by seven wholesale hemp companies, including The CBD Store of Fort Wayne; El Anar; Indiana CBD Wellness; C.Y. Wholesale; Indy E-Cigs; 5 Star Medicinal Products; and DREEM Nutrition.

The lawsuit reached a federal judge who, according to Hemp Industry Daily, discarded Indiana’s ban on smokable hemp, declaring it unconstitutional in a Sept. 13 decision.

U.S. District Judge Sarah Evan Barker said that a difficult task of distinguishing marijuana from hemp is not enough a reason to consider proposing unconstitutional legislation.

“The fact that local law enforcement may need to adjust tactics and training in response to changes in federal law is not a sufficient basis for enacting unconstitutional legislation,” Barker wrote in the order.

The judge had issued an immediate injunction blocking the law, according to Hemp Industry Daily.

