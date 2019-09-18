Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Judge Halts Indiana's Ban On Smokable Hemp
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 18, 2019 9:13am   Comments
Share:
Judge Halts Indiana's Ban On Smokable Hemp
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Smokable hemp can’t be easily distinguished from marijuana, which has led some states to consider a ban on the substance. 

Indiana was one such state, with Gov. Eric Holcomb signing a law banning smokable hemp. This triggered a lawsuit signed by seven wholesale hemp companies, including The CBD Store of Fort Wayne; El Anar; Indiana CBD Wellness; C.Y. Wholesale; Indy E-Cigs; 5 Star Medicinal Products; and DREEM Nutrition.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

The lawsuit reached a federal judge who, according to Hemp Industry Daily, discarded Indiana’s ban on smokable hemp, declaring it unconstitutional in a Sept. 13 decision. 

U.S. District Judge Sarah Evan Barker said that a difficult task of distinguishing marijuana from hemp is not enough a reason to consider proposing unconstitutional legislation. 

“The fact that local law enforcement may need to adjust tactics and training in response to changes in federal law is not a sufficient basis for enacting unconstitutional legislation,” Barker wrote in the order. 

The judge had issued an immediate injunction blocking the law, according to Hemp Industry Daily. 

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: HempCannabis News Legal Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$17.97
-0.0169
- 0.09%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$24.11
0.0151
+ 0.06%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$10.82
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$300.95
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 26, 2019
Lancaster, PA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
see all

Shopify Launches CBD Business In The US: 'Shopify Didn't Get Into CBD; CBD Got Into Retail'

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) (TSX: SHOP) is launching Tuesday a series of new features aimed at helping merchants selling hemp and hemp-derived CBD products in ... read more

Meet Pluto, The New Cannabis Brand That Just Gets What Cool People Like Nowadays

Pluto is officially debuting this week at famed cannabis event Hall Of Flowers. It does not present itself as a cannabis brand, but rather as an alternative ... read more

Most Cannabis-Infused Beverages Suck, Says One Famed Critic

A conversation with Warren Bobrow, Author of "Cannabis Cocktails, Mocktails & Tonics: The Art of Spirited Drinks and Buzzworthy ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Plug Power's 5-Year Growth Plan Points To $1B In Sales