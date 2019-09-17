Cannabis Gainers And Losers From September 17, 2019
Gainers
- CLS Holdings USA (OTC: CLSH) shares increased by 9.77% to close at $0.24.
- Earth Science Tech (OTC: ETST) shares rose 8.16%, to close at $0.53.
- cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares gained 7.96% to $5.02.
- EVIO (OTC: EVIO) shares appreciated by 7.79% to close at $0.40.
- Yield Growth (OTC: BOSQF) shares advanced by 6.6% to $0.21.
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares rose 5.12%, to close at $16.21.
- Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares closed 4.03% in the green at $7.85.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares grew by 4.24% to $94.93.
Losers
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares slid by 14%, eventually closing at $1.29.
- Elixinol Global (OTC: ELLXF) shares fell 13.86% to $1.43.
- Kalytera Therapeutics (OTC: KALTF) shares lost 11.5%, eventually closing at $0.03.
- Invictus MD Strategies (OTC: IVITF) shares tumbled by 8.87%, eventually closing at $0.18.
- Next Green Wave Holdings (OTC: NXGWF) shares declined by 8.33% to $0.16.
- Liberty Health Sciences (OTC: LHSIF) shares closed at $0.36, 7.78% in the red.
- MariMed (OTC: MRMD) shares fell 7.56% to close at $1.04.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares ended 6.78% down at $3.71.
