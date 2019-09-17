Market Overview

Cannabis Gainers And Losers From September 17, 2019
Alex Oleinic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 17, 2019 4:40pm   Comments
Gainers

  • CLS Holdings USA (OTC: CLSH) shares increased by 9.77% to close at $0.24.
  • Earth Science Tech (OTC: ETST) shares rose 8.16%, to close at $0.53.
  • cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares gained 7.96% to $5.02.
  • EVIO (OTC: EVIO) shares appreciated by 7.79% to close at $0.40.
  • Yield Growth (OTC: BOSQF) shares advanced by 6.6% to $0.21.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares rose 5.12%, to close at $16.21.
  • Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares closed 4.03% in the green at $7.85.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares grew by 4.24% to $94.93.

Losers

  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares slid by 14%, eventually closing at $1.29.
  • Elixinol Global (OTC: ELLXF) shares fell 13.86% to $1.43.
  • Kalytera Therapeutics (OTC: KALTF) shares lost 11.5%, eventually closing at $0.03.
  • Invictus MD Strategies (OTC: IVITF) shares tumbled by 8.87%, eventually closing at $0.18.
  • Next Green Wave Holdings (OTC: NXGWF) shares declined by 8.33% to $0.16.
  • Liberty Health Sciences (OTC: LHSIF) shares closed at $0.36, 7.78% in the red.
  • MariMed (OTC: MRMD) shares fell 7.56% to close at $1.04.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares ended 6.78% down at $3.71.
Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$24.11
-0.5449
- 2.21%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$10.82
-0.2362
- 2.14%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$17.97
-0.2269
- 1.25%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$300.95
0.74
+ 0.25%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
