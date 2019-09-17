Market Overview

There's A Royal Family Strain Of Marijuana — And You'll Never Guess Who's Selling It
The Fresh Toast , Benzinga Contributor  
September 17, 2019 11:11am   Comments
There's A Royal Family Strain Of Marijuana — And You'll Never Guess Who's Selling It
By The Fresh Toast's Brendan Bures, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis.

Meghan Markle’s nephew has no problem profiting off her—or her child’s—namesake in his marijuana business.

For many aspiring cannabis growers, naming a strain after your aunt doesn’t easily translate to millions of dollars. Luckily, for aspiring cannabis grower Tyler Dooley, his aunt is none other than the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. Dooley, who calls himself the “black sheep” of the family, first made headlines when he created his first royals-related marijuana strain called Markle Sparkle.

The tagline for Markle Sparkle was pretty good, too: “So strong it will blow your crown off.”

But Dooley isn’t satisfied with just one royal family-related marijuana strain. He recently developed a new hybrid to honor his second cousin Archie, the blessed offspring of Markle and Prince Harry. He’s calling it “Archie Sparkie,” which he’ll grow on his 1,000-acre farm in Oregon.

Photo by Robert Baker via Unsplash

“People have always called me the black sheep of the family but I’ve been working my ass off to make a living in a very competitive business,” Dooley told The Daily Mail. “Markle Sparkle made headlines and made me a lot of money.”

None of this, by the way, has been sanctioned by The Royal Family itself. Dooley, his father Tom, and grandpa Thomas Markle, Sr. were barred from the royal wedding, despite traveling overseas to attend. His farm’s success hasn’t won him any loyalty either, although Dooley is quick to mention his cannabis farm, Blue Line Hemp, brings in $200 million annually.

“The farm is organic and sustainable,” Dooley said. “It’s ironic my aunt and Prince Harry go on about being such great eco-warriors and yet they carry on jetting around on private planes. I think we’re doing more for the planet than my aunt Meghan is.”

Posted-In: Brendan Bures Markle Sparkle The Fresh ToastCannabis News Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

