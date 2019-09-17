Market Overview

John Legend To Promote Plus Products' New 100% Hemp CBD Line
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 17, 2019 12:35pm   Comments
Cannabis edibles producer Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTC: PLPRFannounced Tuesday the launch of its first-ever 100% hemp CBD product line with the support of musician and philanthropist John Legend.

Legend’s role in the partnership is to promote the company’s new hemp CBD product offering.

"I have been a believer in the benefits of CBD for some time," Legend said in a statement

"I was drawn to the PLUS team because they're an innovative, family-run company, and they use science to deliver a consistent, high-quality product. I appreciate that they're committed to setting a high standard within an industry that has to date been fairly unregulated."

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

Plus Products also rolled out a collaboration with global sleep company Casper Sleep Inc. to present its melatonin- and CBD-infused SLEEP product.

"We’re always exploring new ways to improve sleep across the entire sleep arc — from sunset to sunrise," Neil Parikh, co-founder and CSO at Casper, said in a statement. "Like PLUS, we believe sleep is a key part of the wellness equation."

The companies are introducing CBD sleep gummies. 

The new CBD line will consist of three products: Balance, with a blueberry flavor; Uplift, with a grapefruit flavor; and Sleep, with a blackberry tea flavor. 

Plus Products has established its reputation by offering edibles that are consistent and precisely dosed, with high-quality extracts, CEO and co-founder Jake Heimark said in a statement. 

"Our CBD line will build off that expertise, and the earned trust we’ve established, while offering a new experience for consumers designed to help them find their just right."

Posted-In: CBD HempCannabis News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Shopify Launches CBD Business In The US: 'Shopify Didn't Get Into CBD; CBD Got Into Retail'

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) (TSX: SHOP) is launching Tuesday a series of new features aimed at helping merchants selling hemp and hemp-derived CBD products in ... read more

Meet Pluto, The New Cannabis Brand That Just Gets What Cool People Like Nowadays

Pluto is officially debuting this week at famed cannabis event Hall Of Flowers. It does not present itself as a cannabis brand, but rather as an alternative ... read more

Most Cannabis-Infused Beverages Suck, Says One Famed Critic

A conversation with Warren Bobrow, Author of "Cannabis Cocktails, Mocktails & Tonics: The Art of Spirited Drinks and Buzzworthy ... read more
